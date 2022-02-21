Bring Me the Horizon Reduced Arena Tour Emissions by 38 Percent

On their first U.K. arena tour since the onset of the pandemic, Bring Me the Horizon adopted a more eco-friendly approach which reduced emissions by a whopping 38 percent.

Environmental sustainability has emerged as one of the hottest topics worldwide as the impact of global warming continues to take its toll. While carbon neutrality is the ultimate goal in regards to limiting emissions, achieving this is rather difficult, especially for large-scale touring acts, but Bring Me the Horizon have laid some very important groundwork.

On their brief Sept. 20 through 26 run last year, the group took several steps to ensure their carbon emissions would be reduced by using renewable fuel for trucks (HVO renewable diesel), eating plant-based meals, reducing food waste, using energy efficient equipment and, in lieu of what would have been 3,322 plastic bottles, they provided water coolers on the tour bus and through back of house at shows.

Per a press release, Bring Me the Horizon's efforts avoided contributing 27.97 metric tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent). It it also worth noting that this figure does not account for audience travel.

This was made possible through a joint stakeholder effort, which included Raw Power Management, United Talent Agency, promoter Kiliminjaro and the The O2 arena in London.

"Working with an artist in BMTH and a tour production team that was fully behind the approach to sustainable touring was something that we absolutely endorsed and are keen to implement on all future touring whenever possible," said Matt Ash of Raw Power Management.

"During the pandemic, the touring music industry came together on the important topic of sustainability," added Claire O'Neill, CEO of A Greener Festival, who provided consulting and other services related to Bring Me the Horizon's sustainability venture. "We’re so happy with the results from walking the talk with the first U.K. Arena Tour off the mark. The report shows a direct link between well-being, stress, and environmental sustainability. Culture change and industry restructuring is essential to achieve a green future for artist touring. There is much still to be done, but these results are undeniable evidence that we can take huge strides to reduce emissions and protect ecosystems immediately. There’s no excuse to delay."

Alan Day, a promoters at Kilimanjaro and Action! stated, "Bring Me The Horizon were the first band in the U.K., possibly the world, to complete a full non-rescheduled arena tour after the height of the pandemic. Their vision from the start was to produce the tour as environmentally friendly as possible, whilst still giving the audience the best spectacle achievable. From savings in plastic waste, to transport, to accommodation, to stage production and more, I am proud to have produced such a landmark tour and hopefully an example for the future."

Finally, The O2 Vice President and General Manager Steve Sayer commented, "The O2 were delighted to collaborate with all the other partners on this important project to build back a more sustainable touring and live music industry. Venues are a big part of the live ecosystem and we are keen to learn how we can further reduce our footprint as we develop our plans to get to net zero; and support the tours do the same. Credit to BMTH for taking the lead on this and showing us the way."