As live music makes its return, so do Butcher Babies, who will be performing their 2013 debut album, Goliath, in full each night with support coming from Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart.

Last year, the band, who last released Lilith in 2017, confirmed they have a new album ready and even released two new songs — "Bottom of a Bottle" and "Sleeping With the Enemy" — following them up with another pair of new tracks this year.

The future certainly has a lot in store, but on this late summer/early fall headlining run, Butcher Babies will be looking back to the very beginning of the group, hitting stages across the United States on a 33-date run that stretches from Aug. 28 through Oct. 8.

"Blasting back into the realm of live music is already the thing that I am most excited about in life. Adding in playing our debut album Goliath every night on top of that makes this one of our most explosive tours to date. I’m especially excited to bring our friends in Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart along for the ride. This will without a doubt be a DO-NOT-MISS tour with some of the fiercest ladies in metal," exclaimed co-frontwoman Heidi Shepherd.

"After almost a year and a half of dark stages, we are so thrilled to be going back out on the road," added singer Carla Harvey. "I cannot wait for that first electric moment in front of a live crowd again, celebrating the return of music together! I expect lots of happy tears in the mosh pit on this run. Making the return even sweeter, we’re bringing along some of our favorite women in metal. This is our first female fronted tour package in the United States, a display of girl power at its finest!"

"We can’t wait to unleash Goliath in the stage. Beware kids…we’ve been hibernating. On a scale of 1 to melted faces, get ready to receive an 11," cautioned guitarist Henry Flury.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (July 16) at 10AM local time at the Butcher Babies website.

Additional support on select dates will come from Kaleido and Stitched Up Heart will not be performing at these stops. See all dates below and check listings carefully.

Butcher Babies, Infected Rain + Stitched Up Heart 2021 Tour Dates

Butcher Babies

Aug. 28 — Pipestem, W.V. @ Metal In The Mountains*

Aug. 29 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans Music Hall

Aug. 30 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

Aug. 31 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Sept. 01 — New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall

Sept. 03 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s

Sept. 04 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma*

Sept. 05 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Sept. 06 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

Sept. 07 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Sept. 09 — Chippewa Falls, Wis. @ Every Buddy’s Bar ^ +

Sept. 10 — Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center ^ +

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s Rock Club

Sept. 12 — Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop ^ +

Sept. 14 — Lakewood, Ohio @ Winchester Music Tavern

Sept. 15 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

Sept. 17 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Iron Works

Sept. 18 — Cambridge, Mass. @ Middle East Downstairs

Sept. 19 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Sept. 20 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance Theater

Sept. 21 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Sept. 23 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Scandals Live!

Sept. 25 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*

Sept. 28 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Sept. 29 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Sept. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

Oct. 01 — Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room

Oct. 02 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Backroom

Oct. 04 — El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Oct. 05 — Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole

Oct. 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge

Oct. 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Oct. 08 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*

*festival

^No Stitched Up Heart

+Kaleido playing