Jade Cheng, a retired celebrity chef and CEO of the food company Superhumn, is suing Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke after the singer allegedly made defamatory claims about her in a video on social media.

The New York Post reports that Radke had been renting a $3 million California mansion since February under a lease agreement with Cheng's company Superhumn Properties LLC.

The lawsuit states that the vocalist shared videos of trash on the floor, dirty mattresses and other debris throughout the property and accused Cheng of scamming him out of $220,000. He allegedly shared subsequent videos on social media falsely calling Cheng a “Thai boy,” a “scam artist escort” and claimed that she had chlamydia because he supposedly had seen her “medical or gender history.”

The videos do not appear to be on Radke’s social media accounts anymore but were reviewed by the New York Post.

Radke also allegedly made threatening statements toward Cheng in the videos, including “you’re never getting this house back,” “the feds are coming for you” and “you’re going to get it,” according to the report.

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Cheng has since asserted that Radke “fabricated” the claims he made about her online and is thus suing the singer for libel, slander and emotional distress.

“Cheng’s defamation claim is focused on four categories of accusation, that Cheng had chlamydia, was a sex worker, a criminal or that Cheng stole Radke approximately $220,000 payment,” the suit contends.

Cheng is seeking an unspecified amount of money from Radke for damages. The musician has not yet publicly commented on the lawsuit.

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