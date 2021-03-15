Chevelle’s ‘NIRATIAS’ Is Their Fifth Album to Debut in the Top 10

We don't see rock albums in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 often anymore, but Chevelle's latest release NIRATIAS landed high up on the chart after a successful first week of sales. It's now the band's fifth record to debut in the Top 10.

NIRATIAS came out on March 5 and debuted at No. 9 after pushing 28,000 units in its first week, according to Billboard. Of the units earned, more than 24,000 were pure album sales. It was also the first new album to hit the Top 10 in three weeks.

Chevelle are currently sitting on the top of the chart with artists like Morgan Wallen, Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Luke Combs and more.

The band's previous albums to rank high on the chart are 2004's This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In), 2009's Sci-Fi Crimes, 2014's La Gargola and 2016's The North Corridor.

This is obviously exciting news for Chevelle, but for the group's fans as well. Frontman Pete Loeffler told Loudwire Nights in January that if their fans didn't like the new record, it would probably be their last one for a while.

"If people like this one, then I'm gonna continue on," the singer he said. "And if not, it may be many years before we put out anything else. I may move on to some other side projects and let Chevelle sit for a minute. This is pretty much everything we could throw at it over four years' time."

Hopefully this feat will be the motivation they need to continue on, at least for now. Congratulations!