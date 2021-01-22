Chevelle Singer Says Band’s New Album May Be the Last for a While

After spending over 25 years in a band, sometimes musicians want to take a break and pursue other endeavors. Chevelle are on the brink of releasing their ninth studio album NIRATIAS, and frontman Pete Loeffler remarked that if fans do not like it, it'll probably be the band's last release for a while.

"I don't think I've ever had a more difficult time writing music," the singer explained to Loudwire Nights regarding the making of Chevelle's upcoming record. "If they like it, awesome. If they don't, I get it. It's fine. It's not as easy as it used to be. And I look back at some of our albums, and I'm not exactly proud of every song I've written."

Loeffler admitted that he felt pressured and overworked when writing some of the band's material in the past, mainly due to their "tyrant of a manager." That's why it's taken them about five years since their last album The North Corridor came out to release a new one — they simply took their time.

And, of course, the pandemic had an impact on it as well, as they initially wanted to release NIRATIAS in June of 2020.

"If people like this one, then I'm gonna continue on," Loeffler assured. "And if not, it may be many years before we put out anything else. I may move on to some other side projects and let Chevelle sit for a minute. This is pretty much everything we could throw at it over four years' time."

Chevelle dropped the first song from NIRATIAS, "Self Destructor," earlier this month. The album will arrive March 5 and can be pre-ordered here now. For more details about the record, listen to the full interview above.