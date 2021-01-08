Chevelle Drop Aggressive New Song ‘Self Destructor,’ Announce New Album

Welcome back, Chevelle! The band is back after last releasing an album in 2016 with The North Corridor and they're dropping an aggressive new song "Self Destructor" and some key album details on us to start the new year!

While the title "Self Destructor" seems like it could come from the tumultuous last year, singer Pete Loeffler reveals in an interview with Loudwire Nights' Kevin Vargas (as seen below) that's actually not the case. "The song was actually written in 2019 so it's just strangely coincidental that it fits so well with 2020 being what it was. It's hard not to find that in everything now," says the vocalist.

He adds though, "I'll give you one thing though. It focuses on science deniers and you guys can run with that. Go delve into the lyrics and check it out. It's aggressive and I've had to learn how to play it all over again this past year with Sam [Loeffler], so fingers crossed that we can do that live too." You can delve into those lyrics below:

How many ways

And how many words

Safe in your lies but can’t ignore it all You aren’t at all right

Ten million other lives Well it’s to much to lose

It’s time, or self destruct They don’t care what the science says

They don’t want to talk Cuz this time ready or not, This time you fought us all

Cuz time you aren’t at all right, You aren’t at all right

Ten million other lives How can we save

And how in this time

The lessons we learned

To rescue the mind before it’s gone Well it’s to much to lose

It’s time, or self destruct

They don’t care what the science says

They don’t want to talk Well it’s to much to lose

It’s time, or self destruct

They don’t care what the science says

They don’t want to talk Cuz this time ready or not, This time you fought us all

Cuz this time your doubling down,

This time you’ll work alone

Cuz time you aren’t at all,

Right It’s like war x2 Bite your tongue this Nosferatu ways

It’s minimal these stomach knots

This conscious can’t hide from his soul

Till now

It’s like war x5 Go Fight yourself Cuz this ready or not, this time you fought us all

Cuz this time your doubling down this time

You aren’t at all, right

You aren’t at all, right

The song is part of a new album titled NIRATIAS (Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation) that is due on March 5. The album as a whole has more themes dealing with space in it as that became a fascination for Pete Loeffler during the writing of the record.

"It has a lot of space to it, a lot of interstellar travel to it. You've got Elon Musk trying to get to Mars and that was completely fascinating to me so when I write lyrics, it's just kind of made its way in there. As you'll see with the cover, it's sort of space themed as well," says the singer.

He adds, "I love the idea of the cosmos and I love Carl Sagan and Elon Musk and Neil deGrasse Tyson and all these people that look beyond and look to the future. Getting off this planet is part of that future if we can do it. It's funny when you started to delve into it how difficult that really is. How are you gonna deal with radiation out in a spaceship for nine months or longer than that? It's fascinating. It just made its way into the music."

As stated, the NIRATIAS album will arrive on March 5 and pre-orders are currently available here.

You can check out more of Chevelle's Loeffler brothers interview, including their thoughts on tour and their messages for fans in 2021 in the Loudwire Nights interview posted below the new song. A video for "Self Destructor" will be posted Friday morning and we'll update this post once it goes live.

Epic

Chevelle, "Self Destructor"