Chris Motionless Trolls Fans With Video About What He’s Hiding Under His Beanie

Chris Motionless of Motionless in White apparently wore a beanie recently on the ShipRocked cruise festival, and while people normally wouldn't think twice about a slight wardrobe change, the band's fans have their panties in a twist over it. So now, the singer has trolled the fans with a video about what's underneath the beanie.

Since the performance took place, people on Twitter have been questioning why Motionless wore a beanie during it, and speculating that he's "hiding something" underneath it or changed hair. He responded to a few of the tweets, assuring them that it's not the first time he's worn a beanie onstage, but the people demanded answers. It essentially turned into a meme.

One fan wrote that they'll be referring to it as "beaniegate" going forward, so the vocalist responded with a video to clarify the situation.

"So for those of you who have been freaking out on Twitter, asking me why I've been wearing a beanie on ShipRocked, or why I wore a beanie on our ShipRocked performance and have been since we've been out here, and are accusing me of hiding something under the beanie... I just wanted to set the record straight and hopefully put this to rest," the singer said in the video.

Motionless took the beanie off in a dramatic fashion, as if he were about to expose something, only to have another beanie on underneath.

"No big deal — I'm not hiding anything, nothing's going on. You all gotta let it go," he concluded.

See the video and some of the tweets below.

The next leg of Motionless in White's tour kicks off mid-March in the U.K. with Beartooth. See all of the dates and get tickets here.