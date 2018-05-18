Clutch’s Disastrous 1991 Show Revisited in ‘Gimme the Keys,’ New Album Details Revealed
Veteran southern rockers Clutch have been teasing bits about their new album, Book of Bad Decisions, discussing the title and performing new material live. Now, the details are falling into place as Clutch have released a lyric video for the hard-grooving new jam "Gimme the Keys" and revealed the key details of their forthcoming disc.
Fans got a taste of this new track when the band performed it live at the Las Rageous festival and can now hear it in its intended, Vance Powell-produced glory. Clutch's sound hinges on blues and boot scootin' grooves with an adventurous sense of storytelling. "Gimme the Keys" delivers on all fronts, inspired by a disastrous 1991 show in Lawrence, Kansas. Accusations were levied by drunken security guards (armed, by the way) that the band was responsible for a missing microphone and the lyrics here are a reflection of the mood that night.
“I’ve never been one for nostalgia,” says singer Neil Fallon, “I’ve always shied away from it. But after 27 years of this, I realize that there is a wealth of stories to look back upon as lyrical fodder. As the saying goes, ‘You don’t know where you’re going until you know where you’ve been.’ Not all the songs reference our collective experience as a band, but Book of Bad Decisions seemed like an apt name for these various chapters, whether factual, fictitious or somewhere in-between.”
"Gimme the Keys" is also the leadoff track on Book of Bad Decisions, which will be released on Sept. 7 through the band's own Weathermaker Music. Pre-order the album here.
Clutch's second annual Earth Rocker festival will be held on Aug. 4 and will feature Black Label Society, Corrosion of Conformity, Eyehategod and more.
Clutch, Book of Bad Decisions Artwork + Track Listing
01. Gimme the Keys
02. Spirit of '76
03. Book of Bad Decisions
04. How to Shake Hands
05. In Walks Barbarella
06. Vision Quest
07. Weird Times
08. Emily Dickinson
09. Sonic Counselor
10. A Good Fire
11. Ghoul Wrangler
12. HB Is in Control
13. Hot Bottom Feeder
14. Paper & Strife
15. Lorelei
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