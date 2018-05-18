Veteran southern rockers Clutch have been teasing bits about their new album, Book of Bad Decisions, discussing the title and performing new material live. Now, the details are falling into place as Clutch have released a lyric video for the hard-grooving new jam "Gimme the Keys" and revealed the key details of their forthcoming disc.

Fans got a taste of this new track when the band performed it live at the Las Rageous festival and can now hear it in its intended, Vance Powell-produced glory. Clutch's sound hinges on blues and boot scootin' grooves with an adventurous sense of storytelling. "Gimme the Keys" delivers on all fronts, inspired by a disastrous 1991 show in Lawrence, Kansas. Accusations were levied by drunken security guards (armed, by the way) that the band was responsible for a missing microphone and the lyrics here are a reflection of the mood that night.

“I’ve never been one for nostalgia,” says singer Neil Fallon, “I’ve always shied away from it. But after 27 years of this, I realize that there is a wealth of stories to look back upon as lyrical fodder. As the saying goes, ‘You don’t know where you’re going until you know where you’ve been.’ Not all the songs reference our collective experience as a band, but Book of Bad Decisions seemed like an apt name for these various chapters, whether factual, fictitious or somewhere in-between.”

"Gimme the Keys" is also the leadoff track on Book of Bad Decisions, which will be released on Sept. 7 through the band's own Weathermaker Music. Pre-order the album here.

Clutch, Book of Bad Decisions Artwork + Track Listing

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01. Gimme the Keys

02. Spirit of '76

03. Book of Bad Decisions

04. How to Shake Hands

05. In Walks Barbarella

06. Vision Quest

07. Weird Times

08. Emily Dickinson

09. Sonic Counselor

10. A Good Fire

11. Ghoul Wrangler

12. HB Is in Control

13. Hot Bottom Feeder

14. Paper & Strife

15. Lorelei