Code Orange Announce 2022 North American Tour With Loathe, Vended + Dying Wish
Code Orange have announced a 2022 headlining tour with support from Loathe, Vended and Dying Wish. The dates will take place following Code Orange’s early 2022 tour in support of Korn.
Code Orange will be out promoting their new standalone track “Out for Blood” along with their critically acclaimed 2020 album, Underneath. Loathe are still riding high from 2020’s I Let It in and It Took Everything, which Loudwire named the best metal album of the year.
The run of shows will kick off April 3 in Detroit and loop the country until ending up in Boston on May 7. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 17 at 9AM local time. Check out the full list of dates below.
Code Orange 2022 North American Tour with Loathe, Vended + Dying Wish:
April 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick
April 04 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro
April 05 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
April 06 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Theater
April 07 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
April 09 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
April 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
April 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
April 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
April 13 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall
April 18 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile
April 20 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House
April 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ 24 Oxford
April 25 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room and Garage
April 26 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips
April 27 - Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group
April 29 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly
April 30 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
May 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
May 03 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
May 04 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
May 06 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
May 07 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club