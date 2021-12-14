Code Orange Announce 2022 North American Tour With Loathe, Vended + Dying Wish

Code Orange have announced a 2022 headlining tour with support from Loathe, Vended and Dying Wish. The dates will take place following Code Orange’s early 2022 tour in support of Korn.

Code Orange will be out promoting their new standalone track “Out for Blood” along with their critically acclaimed 2020 album, Underneath. Loathe are still riding high from 2020’s I Let It in and It Took Everything, which Loudwire named the best metal album of the year.

The run of shows will kick off April 3 in Detroit and loop the country until ending up in Boston on May 7. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 17 at 9AM local time. Check out the full list of dates below.

Code Orange 2022 North American Tour with Loathe, Vended + Dying Wish:

April 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick

April 04 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro

April 05 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

April 06 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Theater

April 07 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

April 09 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

April 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

April 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

April 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

April 13 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

April 18 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

April 20 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

April 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ 24 Oxford

April 25 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room and Garage

April 26 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips

April 27 - Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group

April 29 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly

April 30 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

May 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

May 03 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage

May 04 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

May 06 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

May 07 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club