Spiritbox Book 2025 Headlining Tour With Loathe, Dying Wish + Gel
Spiritbox have just announced a headlining 2025 North American tour in support of their new album, Tsunami Sea.
The four-band bill is rounded out by Loathe, Dying Wish and Gel. It's a knockout tour package and one that rests firmly with some of the most exciting bands of the current era.
Fans in Dallas, Texas will get to experience the tour kickoff on April 3 and the trek will wind through much of the United States and Canada, wrapping up on May 10 in Los Angeles. Gel, however, will not appear at that final stop.
READ MORE: What We Know About Spiritbox's 'Tsunami Sea' Album So Far
See the full list of tour dates below.
Fans can sign up for a pre-sale code here.
"If you live in L.A., buy tix for the L.A. show from us in person at the Spiritboxoffice Hollywood Palladium," the Grammy-nominated band says on social media. That in-person opportunity happens tomorrow (Dec. 4) from 5:30-7:30PM PT.
Look for the rest of the tickets to go on sale on Dec. 6 at 10AM local time.
Spiritbox 2025 Tour Dates With Loathe, Dying Wish and Gel
April 03 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
April 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
April 05 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
April 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 08 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
April 11 - Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor
April 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center
April 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
April 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
April 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
April 19 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ M TELUS*
April 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Great Canadian Casino
April 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 26 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
April 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
April 30 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
May 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
May 06 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum
May 07 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Temple Theatre
May 09 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
May 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium*
*no GEL
Spiritbox's New Album Tsunami Sea
Spiritbox's highly-anticipated sophomore album Tsunami Sea will be released on March 7 next year. The record follows the releases of a pair of EPs — Rotoscope (2022) and The Fear of Fear (2023) — and the group's 2021 debut full length, Eternal Blue.
So far, two tracks have been released — "Soft Spine" and "Perfect Soul."
The 67 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff