Spiritbox have just announced a headlining 2025 North American tour in support of their new album, Tsunami Sea.

The four-band bill is rounded out by Loathe, Dying Wish and Gel. It's a knockout tour package and one that rests firmly with some of the most exciting bands of the current era.

Fans in Dallas, Texas will get to experience the tour kickoff on April 3 and the trek will wind through much of the United States and Canada, wrapping up on May 10 in Los Angeles. Gel, however, will not appear at that final stop.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Fans can sign up for a pre-sale code here.

"If you live in L.A., buy tix for the L.A. show from us in person at the Spiritboxoffice Hollywood Palladium," the Grammy-nominated band says on social media. That in-person opportunity happens tomorrow (Dec. 4) from 5:30-7:30PM PT.

Look for the rest of the tickets to go on sale on Dec. 6 at 10AM local time.

Spiritbox 2025 Tour Dates With Loathe, Dying Wish and Gel

April 03 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

April 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 05 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

April 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

April 08 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 11 - Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

April 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

April 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

April 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

April 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

April 19 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ M TELUS*

April 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Great Canadian Casino

April 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 26 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

April 30 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 06 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

May 07 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Temple Theatre

May 09 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

May 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium*

*no GEL

Spiritbox 2025 Tour admat Spiritbox loading...

Spiritbox's New Album Tsunami Sea

Spiritbox's highly-anticipated sophomore album Tsunami Sea will be released on March 7 next year. The record follows the releases of a pair of EPs — Rotoscope (2022) and The Fear of Fear (2023) — and the group's 2021 debut full length, Eternal Blue.

So far, two tracks have been released — "Soft Spine" and "Perfect Soul."