Spiritbox Share Airy New Song ‘Perfect Soul,’ Reveal Details for Second Studio Album ‘Tsunami Sea’

Spiritbox have shared a new song titled "Perfect Soul," and additionally revealed the details for their highly-anticipated second studio album Tsunami Sea.

The Canadian outfit's debut record Eternal Blue came out in September of 2021, and they've since shared two EPs — Rotoscope (2022) and The Fear of Fear (2023). Tsunami Sea, which is due out March 7 via Pale Chord and Rise Records, will serve as their sophomore full-length effort.

"Perfect Soul" is the second track the band has shared from the upcoming album following "Soft Spine," which was shared in early September. Fans of tracks such as "The Summit" and "Circle With Me" from Eternal Blue will be pleased with "Perfect Soul," which has a more atmospheric feel to it than the intense "Soft Spine."

Listen to the track and see the album details below. Pre-order or pre-save the album at this location now.

"I want to prog out a little," Courtney LaPlante told Loudwire in a December 2023 interview regarding the sound of their next album. "I want to see if we can challenge ourselves not to edit songs so much, and let them marinate and develop. And it's okay if a song is like six minutes long sometimes."

Spiritbox were just recently nominated for a Grammy for the second time in the Best Metal Performance category with the song "Cellar Door" from The Fear of Fear. They'll head over to Europe for a headlining run in February with Periphery and Stray From The Path, and then will open for a handful of European Linkin Park shows in June.

See all of Spiritbox's upcoming tour dates on their website.

Spiritbox, 'Perfect Soul'

Spiritbox, Tsunami Sea Album Art + Track List

Spiritbox, 'Tsunami Sea' Album Art Pale Cord / Rise Records loading...

01. "Fata Morgana"

02. "Black Rainbow"

03. "Perfect Soul"

04. "Keep Sweet"

05. "Soft Spine"

06. "Tsunami Sea"

07. "A Haven With Two Faces"

08. "No Loss, No Love"

09. "Crystal Roses"

10. "Ride The Wave"

11. "Deep End"