Corey Taylor has unleashed "Culture Head," the fourth single from his forthcoming debut solo album, CMFT. The track's a raucous battle cry that takes umbrage with anyone using religion as a defense for hypocrisy.

Not that longtime listeners of the Slipknot and Stone Sour singer would be unfamiliar with the angle — the musician has frequently clashed with prohibitive doctrines and their adherents in his past work, not the least of which being Slipknot's "Unsainted" and "The Devil in I." But "Culture Head" makes the case blunter than perhaps any other Taylor tune. Particularly, when he drops all pretense to growl, "Fuck you, and anyone who looks like you."

Slipknot's bespoke music news site Knotfest.com hinted at such subject matter when it said "Culture Head" puts Taylor in "familiar territory, with an articulately aggressive single packed with soaring guitars and an anthemic hook." It also noted that the song premiered Wednesday (Sept. 23) on a WWE NXT broadcast.

The number follows the three previously issued CMFT singles, "HWY 666," "Black Eyes Blue" and "CMFT Must Be Stopped." Fans will get a chance to hear those and other CMFT material when Taylor's Forum or Against 'Em livestream concert broadcasts its way across the internet next week.

Read the lyrics to "Culture Head" directly below and listen to the song further down the page.

I don’t trust anyone… who uses God as an excuse

I don’t trust anyone… so fuck you, and anyone who looks like you

I can’t SHAKE SHAKE SHAKE this sudden feeling you’re a FAKE FAKE FAKE

You got your savior on the MAKE MAKE MAKE and I can hear you fuckin

Screaming all the way down

So let’s PRAY… PREY… PRAY… The Cult Is In The Culture Head Now I don’t want to blame anyone, but now and then you just love abuse

You don’t have to blame anyone… so fuck you and you and you and you and you

WITCH WITCH WITCH- Your Generation loves to BITCH BITCH BITCH

Just stay offended in your NICHE NICHE NICHE

Nobody’s perfect but you’re bringin everyone down

So let’s PRAY… PREY… PRAY… The Culture Is In The Culture Head Shame is a Motivator- Tell me, I’ll Tell you later

Shame is a Motivator- Tell me, I’ll Tell you later

I’m a Motivator- I’m a Tell you later

I’m a Motivator- I’m gonna tell you to

PRAY… PREY…PRAY… The Cult Is In The Culture Head

The Cult Is In The Culture Head

CMFT arrives next Friday (Oct. 2). Click here to pre-save and pre-order the album.

Corey Taylor, "Culture Head"