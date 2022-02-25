Hear Corey Taylor’s Soulful Acoustic Cover of ’80s Hit ‘Lunatic Fringe’
Corey Taylor turns the 1980s AOR classic "Lunatic Fringe" into an emotional acoustic number in the Slipknot singer's solo take on the track originally by Canadian rock act Red Rider.
It's part of Taylor's new CMFB…Sides EP, out on Friday (Feb. 25).
"Lunatic Fringe" was a U.S. radio hit in 1981 for Red Rider, later known as Tom Cochrane & The Red Rider. The single from the group's As Far as Siam album, released that same year, reached No. 11 on Billboard's rock airplay chart in September 1981, and it later appeared on the Vision Quest soundtrack.
Listen to Taylor's version near the bottom of this post.
As for the rest of CMFB…Sides, the EP boasts a total of nine tracks, including acoustic renditions of "Halfway Down" and "Kansas," each of which first appeared on Taylor's 2020 solo album, CMFT. A live Stone Sour medley and covers of songs by Metallica, Dead Boys, Eddie Money, KISS and John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band are also included.
Meanwhile, a new Slipknot album, the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, is reportedly on the way soon. (They released a new song late last year.) Taylor's currently preparing to lead Slipknot's two Knotfest 2022 U.S. tours with support from In This Moment, Jinjer, Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.
Last month, Taylor said, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we're still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages. Whether it's In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."
See the dates beneath the video.
Corey Tayor, "Lunatic Fringe" (Red Rider Cover) Lyric Video
Slipknot, In This Moment + Jinjer Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
March 16 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
March 18 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
March 19 – Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
March 22 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
March 23 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
March 25 – N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 26 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
March 29 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena
March 30 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ Coliseum
April 1 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Coliseum
April 2 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
April 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse
April 6 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
April 7 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
April 9 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
April 11 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
April 12 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre
April 14 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
April 15 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
April 17 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Slipknot, Cypress Hill + Ho99o9 Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
May 18 – University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
May 20 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
May 21 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin' Donuts Center
May 22 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
May 24 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
May 26 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
May 28 – Québec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
May 29 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
May 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
June 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
June 2 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 4 – East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 5 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
June 7 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
June 9 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor Arena
June 11 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
June 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 14 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Amp.
June 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Garden Arena
June 18 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island CU Amp.