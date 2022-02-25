Corey Taylor turns the 1980s AOR classic "Lunatic Fringe" into an emotional acoustic number in the Slipknot singer's solo take on the track originally by Canadian rock act Red Rider.

It's part of Taylor's new CMFB…Sides EP, out on Friday (Feb. 25).

"Lunatic Fringe" was a U.S. radio hit in 1981 for Red Rider, later known as Tom Cochrane & The Red Rider. The single from the group's As Far as Siam album, released that same year, reached No. 11 on Billboard's rock airplay chart in September 1981, and it later appeared on the Vision Quest soundtrack.

Listen to Taylor's version near the bottom of this post.

As for the rest of CMFB…Sides, the EP boasts a total of nine tracks, including acoustic renditions of "Halfway Down" and "Kansas," each of which first appeared on Taylor's 2020 solo album, CMFT. A live Stone Sour medley and covers of songs by Metallica, Dead Boys, Eddie Money, KISS and John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band are also included.

Meanwhile, a new Slipknot album, the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, is reportedly on the way soon. (They released a new song late last year.) Taylor's currently preparing to lead Slipknot's two Knotfest 2022 U.S. tours with support from In This Moment, Jinjer, Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.

Last month, Taylor said, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we're still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages. Whether it's In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."

See the dates beneath the video.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" Spotify playlist, updated every Friday with 50 new tracks.

Corey Tayor, "Lunatic Fringe" (Red Rider Cover) Lyric Video

Slipknot, In This Moment + Jinjer Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

March 16 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

March 18 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

March 19 – Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

March 22 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

March 23 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

March 25 – N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 26 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

March 29 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena

March 30 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ Coliseum

April 1 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Coliseum

April 2 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

April 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse

April 6 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 7 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

April 9 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

April 11 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

April 12 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre

April 14 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

April 15 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

April 17 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Slipknot, Cypress Hill + Ho99o9 Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 18 – University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

May 20 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

May 21 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin' Donuts Center

May 22 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

May 24 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 26 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

May 28 – Québec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

May 29 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

June 2 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 4 – East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 5 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

June 7 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

June 9 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor Arena

June 11 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

June 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 14 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Amp.

June 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Garden Arena

June 18 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island CU Amp.

Knotfest Roadshow 2022 Knotfest loading...