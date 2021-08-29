Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has not been shy about the agony he endured after testing positive for COVID-19. Recently, the singer also revealed that the illness halted his progress on Slipknot's new album, for which he has nearly finished recording vocals.

In a virtual interview for this year's GalaxyCon, which you can watch below, Taylor revealed that he only has to record vocals for a few more songs on Slipknot's forthcoming seventh LP.

"I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week. I got screwed, man, [by the COVID diagnosis]," Taylor said. "I actually only have really three songs left to do. I've done all the other tracks because I’ve been doing them in between tours, just fucking hitting it."

Slipknot released their most recent studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, in 2019. Taylor previously explained that the band's next record would expand on the sound of We Are Not Your Kind, with some blisteringly heavy songs and lyrics from various perspectives. Now, the frontman has admitted he even prefers the new album to We Are Not Your Kind.

“I actually like this one better than the last one," he said. "I loved the last one. It’s really good. There's some darker, heavier shit on it. There's some tunes that are actually really outside the realm of what we've done before. But it all fucking [coheres] together, it all works together. And there's some fucking savage, heavy shit, which I'm really stoked on. So it's gonna be rad."

Slipknot are set to embark on the Knotfest Roadshow next month with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. They’ll also replace Nine Inch Nails as headliners at this fall’s Riot Fest and Welcome to Rockville, following NIN’s cancelation of all remaining 2021 tour dates. Despite surging COVID-19 cases nationwide and anxiety over large-scale concerts, Taylor said Slipknot are sticking to their schedule for as long as they can.

"As of right now it's all still happening," he said. "As long as they’re keeping the shows together, we're gonna be there. We're not gonna cancel until they absolutely force us to cancel."

Corey Taylor GalaxyCon Interview - 'Three Songs Left' to Record for New Slipknot Album