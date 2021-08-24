Slipknot singer Corey Taylor revealed late last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "very, very sick." He's feeling better now, but is still not in the clear. Per a video update, he urged fans to get vaccinated, saying, "I shudder to think how bad it would have been [without the vaccine]."

"Hey everybody. I just wanted to give you an update," said Taylor at the top of the video message shared on Twitter (seen below).

"First of all, I hope everybody's well out there. Second, I am out of the woods. I'm still [COVID] positive, but the fever's gone, aches are gone. I'm sweating everything out. I'm still congested, but I'm slowly but surely making my way. It shouldn't be too much longer before I test negative. So, I mean, that's great," he revealed.

Grateful for all the support he received after his diagnosis became public, Taylor added, "I wanted to say thank you very much to everyone who sent their best wishes and to all my family and friends who reached out. You have no idea how much that means to me."

The singer also utilized this time to urge others to get vaccinated while praising the positive effect it had on his own health over the last few days.

"I also want to say that because I was vaccinated, I truly believe that is what helped me get over the break. I mean, this is the worst I've ever been sick in my life. Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been. But because I had that extra little bit of protection, man, it definitely helped me get through it. So — go, go, go. If you're still on the fence [about getting the vaccine], I'm telling you right now it's the best thing you can do for yourself," Taylor explained.

He signed off, "Count the days down, and hopefully I will see you guys soon. All right? Take care of yourselves. Stay safe."

Taylor is one of several rock and metal musicians who have contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks, either while on the road or in their day-to-day lives.

Former Trouble singer and doom metal icon Eric Wagner died of COVID pneumonia after being admitted to the hospital last week, Vio-Lence singer Sean Killian was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and Korn's Jonathan Davis, Tesla's Frank Hannon, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke, Sebastian Bach, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, Pop Evil's Leigh Kakaty, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Trivium's Matt Heafy have all tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of July.

Per John Hopkins University and Medicine, the United States has swelled to 3.4 million new COVID-19 infections over the last 28 days with 18,888 deaths attributed to the disease. Nearly 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in that same amount of time as infection rates rapidly climb.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the United States has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 37.9 million (as of Aug. 24), the most in the world by over 5 million with an average of one positive case per every 8.6 people living in the country.

Yesterday (Aug. 23), the FDA removed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine off the emergency usage list and gave it full approval for individuals 16 and over in the United States.

Read about the debunked myths pertaining to the various available vaccines here.

