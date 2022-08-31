Corey Taylor addressed Stone Sour's ongoing "indefinite hiatus" in a new interview with rock radio host Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation this week.

During the chat, the rock and metal singer indicated that "drama" between Stone Sour members played a part in the respite. Not to mention, "the solo thing's more where my heart is, to be honest," Taylor explained.

As longtime fans know, Stone Sour is the band that Taylor originated in his native Iowa back in the early '90s, before he became the lead singer of masked metalheads Slipknot. And though Stone Sour has gone on hiatus before, the rock group retreated more substantially in 2020, three years after their latest studio album, Hydrograd. Taylor also released his first solo album in 2020.

So what does the erstwhile Stone Sour bandleader think about the situation now?

"To me, I've done the time doing stuff in a — for lack of a better term — band situation," Taylor told Trunk on Tuesday (Aug. 30), according to Blabbermouth. "And the reason I stick with Slipknot is because that, to me, is the one that kind of started everything."

Cooking Vinyl Stone Sour (Cooking Vinyl) loading...

Taylor continued, "But Stone Sour, there's still so much drama and issues [between the members]. To me, it's just not something I desire to do. And songs in Stone Sour that I want to play are the ones that I wrote in the first place."

He added, "So to me, I would rather go out with a group of dudes who I've known forever and have a great time playing these songs and have the audience enjoy it because they see a bunch of dudes up there enjoying it than try to force issues on an audience that nobody really wants to be a part of, let's put it that way."

Is Taylor's current evaluation seemingly incongruous with his previous remarks on Stone Sour's indefinite hiatus? Last year, he said Stone Sour "will always be there for me."

Last month, Slipknot released their new song "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," the first official single from their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, which comes out Sept. 30. Last year's pre-release Slipknot single "The Chapeltown Rag" will also appear on the effort.

Meanwhile, Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow" tour starts back up in September with support from the fellow rockers Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. See all the tour dates below and get tickets here.

Stone Sour, "Song #3" (Music Video)

