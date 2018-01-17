Could Johnny Depp Join Marilyn Manson’s Band?

Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp have a longtime friendship, but could we potentially see the actor-turned-rocker joining up with Manson's band? The Antichrist Superstar revealed that it's at least come up in discussion in a new tweet.

"Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great?" is the comment that Manson posed to his online followers. But the suggestion shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given the close relationship between the pair, which has already resulted in Depp making guest turns in the Heaven Upside Down videos for "KILL4ME" and "Say10."

In a 2012 interview, just ahead of their surprise performance at the Revolver Golden Gods ceremony, Manson stated, "I've known him forever and he started his band, 'The Kids,' in Ft. Lauderdale. I had a band, 'Marilyn Manson and the Spooky Kids,' in Ft. Lauderdale. It's just strange that I've known him all these years and we've never done music together."

He would also discuss his bond with Depp in a separate interview: “Johnny Depp and I, on Y2K when I went there because I thought the world was going to come to an end, just in case, I went to the south of France and we bought every case of absinthe they had in Prague ... It was just the burgeoning of our bromance, of our brotherly love for each other. He doesn’t drink that much right now because he’s focusing on other things. I will say that he introduced me to Hunter S. Thompson, and Hunter S. Thompson said he was the only person he was afraid of that could take him down.”

The pair would also later collaborate on a cover version of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain," with Depp playing drums and guitar on the song.

Depp's foray into music isn't the typical actor-turned-rock star turn, as he has drawn plenty of respect for his playing. He was one of the founding members of Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, with Cooper revealing that the Aerosmith guitar great actually asked Depp for a guitar lesson after hearing him play. Depp also had a band called P with Butthole Surfers frontman Gibby Haynes in the '90s. The actor also portrayed a rising rock star in Tom Petty's video for "Into the Great Wide Open," a role that wasn't too much of a stretch.

Twiggy Ramirez had been playing guitar for Manson after returning to the band in 2009. However, he exited the group last fall after rape allegations surfaced. Manson's current band includes lead guitarist and collaborator Tyler Bates, drummer Gil Sharone and touring members Paul Wiley on rhythm guitar and programming and Juan Aldrete on bass.

Marilyn Manson Albums Ranked