Crown the Empire + Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Get Heavy on ‘In Another Life’

Metalcore mainstays Crown the Empire auspiciously feature Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante on their new single "In Another Life," released on Friday (Aug. 13). The song, both brutal and catchy — and, somewhat alarmingly, inspired by an apparent ghost — points to a new album from Crown the Empire.

In the meantime, listeners get the chance to hear a prime product of Rise Records' synergistic marketing strategy, as both Crown the Empire and Spiritbox are on the roster of the long-running rock and metal outpost. Crown the Empire are set to tour the U.S. with Atreyu this fall. Last month, Spiritbox released an acoustic version of their stirring song "Constance."

Near the bottom of this post, watch the music video for "In Another Life" and read the song's lyrics.

Crown the Empire lead vocalist Andy Leo said, "'In Another Life' was the first song we wrote while working on our new album in the studio. … Because of COVID, my life got completely derailed and I was getting very little sleep. My entire identity was so wrapped up in my ability to sing and tour the world that having that taken away from me made me feel like a ghost."

He continued, "I started having crazy dreams and seeing strange things around my house. One night I saw feet running up and down the stairs but brushed it off, telling myself I was just imagining things. But then another night my producer came over and mentioned he saw a girl walking up and down the stairs. After some research, I found out there had been an actress from the 1920s who lived in my house. She was a huge partier, slept very few hours and was even close to the same age as me when she died. I really connected with her story and it inspired me to write this song. We thought Courtney from Spiritbox would be the perfect fit for a guest feature and she crushed it."

LaPlante added of the tune, "I'm excited for you to hear this new song, I'm happy to be a part of it and it's been stuck in my head for the last four months, now it's time for it to get stuck in yours!"

Crown the Empire feat. Courtney LaPlante, "In Another Life" Music Video

Crown the Empire feat. Courtney LaPlante, "In Another Life" Lyrics

I close my eyes but I still see

I'm hollow

A phantom floating in between

Until I fall asleep

I'm fabricating

My lucid dream

I feel your presence

But you're out of reach Your silhouette's all around

It lives inside my head

Am I awake or is this a dream?

The lights flicker in the hall

And then you're gone again

Nothing was ever the same And in another life

I would've built up my walls around you

Lived to hold you, yeah

And in another life

I could've carried us home

To be what we wanted to Looming over me

Your shadow

Hides behind every face I see

And I can't tell what is make believe

I've tried pretending

You're what I need

This house is haunted

But it's part of me Your silhouette's all around

It lives inside my head

Am I awake or is this a dream?

The lights flicker in the hall

And then you're gone again

Nothing was ever the same And in another life

I would've built up my walls around you

Lived to hold you, yeah

And in another life

I could've carried us home

To be what we wanted to [Courtney LaPlante feature]

All I can see

All I have known are memories

Can feel the hole in my heart

Still chasing ghosts in the dark

All I can say

All I have known just fades away

Wish I could be where you are

Never thought I'd end up so far Dead to me

Tear down the pieces of what remains

You'll never go away

When the walls are caving

I'll bury your name

And erase all my memories Your silhouette's not around

It lived inside my head

The lights flicker in the hall

But they won't shine again

Dead to me