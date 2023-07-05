Disturbed’s David Draiman Shares Progress Pic From His Weight Loss Journey

David Draiman displayed the progress of his transformative weight loss journey in a new photo the Disturbed lead singer shared on Tuesday (July 4).

Using the hashtag #DownWithTheFitness to show off his bare torso, the 50-year-old Disturbed vocalist said he hasn't been at his current weight since the mid-2000s, which is around the time the metal band's classic "Down With the Sickness" (2000) came out.

Going by the Disturbed rocker's post, Draiman weighed in at roughly 215 pounds when he started his weight loss journey in January. He's since lost around 15 percent of his total mass.

In a message alongside the weight loss photo, Draiman says he's now "180 lbs. Down 34 lbs since I started this whole thing in January. Haven't been this weight since the mid 2000's."

He adds, "In shape to kick everyone's asses this summer."

Disturbed Head Out on Tour

Disturbed pick up their North American "Take Back Your Life Tour" this month, covering the U.S. with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer throughout the summer. Find tickets here.

Disturbed's latest album, Divisive, emerged last fall. It features new songs such as "Hey You" and "Unstoppable" from the long-running "Down With the Sickness" rockers.

Open Draiman's tweet below to see his full weight loss image.

Disturbed Singer David Draiman Shares Weight Loss Photo - July 4, 2023

