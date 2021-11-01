Deftones Share Unused Album Art for ‘Saturday Night Wrist’ Anniversary

Deftones' 2006 album Saturday Night Wrist celebrated its 15th anniversary on Halloween. So the Chino Moreno-led rockers marked the occasion by sharing some unused concept art for the effort created by the album's original artwork designer, Frank Maddocks.

Maddocks frequently provides visuals for Deftones, having also designed the art for last year's Ohms as well as 2000's White Pony and its recent 20th anniversary reissue and remix album Black Stallion.

See the concept art near the bottom of this post.

"#SaturdayNightWrist turns 15 this Halloween," Deftones said on Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 31). "Featured here is an unused, alternate concept for the album cover by @frankmaddocks."

The Saturday Night Wrist art as originally issued features a stylized photo of a woman looking up and exposing her neck. The unused concept art from Maddocks follows the same style and includes additional images of a woman who looks similar.

Saturday Night Wrist emerged in the U.S. on Oct. 31, 2006. It was the band's last studio album to feature original Deftones bassist Chi Cheng before a 2008 car accident led to his death in 2013. A Saturday Night Wrist follow-up with Cheng titled Eros was abandoned after his death. Deftones instead released Diamond Eyes in 2010; Eros remains unreleased.

In July, Deftones announced rescheduled 2022 tour dates for their anticipated North American trek with fellow metal act Gojira. The joint tour initially was plotted for 2020 before being postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Get tickets here.

Deftones fans can see more of Maddocks' work at frankmaddocks.com.

Deftones Saturday Night Wrist Unused Album Concept Art