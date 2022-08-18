Demi Lovato rocked a heavy metal-looking guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. The pop star who turns to rock on HOLY FVCK — the album's out Friday (Aug. 19) — acts as Tonight Show guest host through Thursday (Aug. 18).

On Tuesday's (Aug. 16) show, Lovato and their band — it now includes former Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss — played the song "Substance" from the effort. Can you tell what electric guitar Lovato is wielding during the performance?

See photos and video near the bottom of this post.

While any branding on the all-black axe's headstock is obscured, the shape is unmistakably an Ibanez X series. Particularly, the model once known as Xiphos that's now sold as the IronLabel XPTB620 (6-string) and XPTB720 (7-string).

Perhaps Strauss hooked Lovato up via her Ibanez endorsement deal. On the next show (Aug. 17), Fallon gave Lovato a red Gibson Explorer for their 30th birthday on Aug. 20. The Explorer is another extreme-looking guitar often associated with rock and metal.

And Lovato's rock bona fides are clear. In 2020, they contributed to a version of All Time Low's "Monsters." Before that, they released a Travis Barker-assisted "emo version" of one of their pop songs. And as a listener, Lovato's love for metalcore runs deep.

Demi Lovato on Fallon - Aug. 16–17, 2022

Demi Lovato, "Substance" (Live on Fallon)