Is Deryck Whibley Linkin Park’s New Singer? Why Fans Think So

Speculation is currently heavy that Linkin Park will name Sum 41's Deryck Whibley as their new co-vocalist Wednesday (Aug. 28) morning, as one major clue fell into place late Monday (Aug. 26). With Linkin Park already scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday after their countdown clock tease runs out, late in the day Monday Sum 41's social media teased that there would be a "Deryck Whibley Announcement" coming Wednesday morning as well.

Connecting the Dots

With the countdown clock already ticking from this weekend's announcement, fans had already been speculating about Whibley with the Sum 41 musician as one of the most common names mentioned. However, discussion this past spring had speculated that the group might have a female singer in place to help fill the void left by Chester Bennington's 2017 death. That, at least, had kept a bit of a question in the minds of fans.

But with the giant letter announcement dropped by Sum 41 about Whibley happening on Wednesday morning now coinciding with the timing of Linkin Park's announcement, fans have started feeling more confident that Whibley is likely the choice.

Why It May Not Be Deryck Whibley?

It could actually be just coincidence that two announcements are coming on the same day. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Whibley announced a handful of dates for a book tour promoting his new memoir, "Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell," that is due Oct. 8.

The singer has stops planned in Jersey City, Boston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas and it's quite possible that Whibley's announcement could be tied to his book. Meanwhile, most are assuming that Linkin Park's announcement ties to a reunion though the members of the band have been on hiatus since Bennington's death in 2017 and primarily have returned to the public eye to promote special anniversary reissues of Hybrid Theory and Meteora.

Why It Could Be Deryck Whibley

The Sum 41 singer would appear to be a natural choice. With the decision to retire Sum 41 after their most recent album, it would appear that the singer is now free to pursue whatever musical path he wants.

He has ties to Linkin Park and even joined the members of the band onstage to perform "The Catalyst" during the Chester Bennington tribute show after the vocalist's 2017 death.

He's also been a popular contender amongst Linkin Park fans to fill the void should the band ever decide to return with multiple Reddit threads discussing the possibility dating back a few years. The most recent one popped up this week.

Deryck Whibley Joins Linkin Park on "The Catalyst" at 2017 Chester Bennington Tribute

What Fans Are Saying

On the Sum 41 announcement post, the reaction was immediate. "OMG, new Linkin Park singer," was one of the initial comments. One person jokingly responded, "Are you guys the new Oasis singer?"

"I've said ever since the memorial concert, that Deryck was the closest to sounding like Chester," responded one fan.

Other responses were not as encouraging. "Love him, but not for LP though," was the reaction of one fan.

See some of the other social media conversation below.