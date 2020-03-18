Devin Townsend launched what he's calling the Quarantine Project on Tuesday (March 17) with a new song. The debut comes just a day after the musician successfully harnessed a fundraiser to cover lost concert proceeds in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the touring music industry.

The aptly titled "Quarantine" is the hazy number that inaugurates the project — listen to it down toward the bottom of this post. On Monday (March 16), the Devin Townsend Project and Strapping Young Lad frontman's "Devin Townsend Support Team" on GoFundMe raised over its $50,000 goal in 24 hours.

But it won't just be music that results from the entertainer's Quarantine Project. Townsend is brainstorming other forms of media to include in the undertaking. On Twitter, he discussed the idea of doing a Quarantine Project podcast that begins by covering the making of an album from his extensive catalog.

"I want to be able to provide some relief during these coming times in the ways that I [can]," Townsend said this week. "People have been supportive of me in my time of need with the GoFundMe campaign, as we lost a lot of revenue due to the current and foreseeable touring cycle, and want to make sure I can provide something that in some way begins to say 'thank you.' In the ways I'm able, I will provide as much content as I can."

He continued, "This first song is just a melancholy sort of thing called 'Quarantine' to start the proceedings. The idea with this is that it may be many different styles, Twitch streams, concerts," and more.

Like nearly every other touring musical act, Townsend had to postpone his scheduled performances into spring as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to avoid close contact with each other to help curb the virus' spread.

Devin Townsend, "Quarantine"