Did Maynard James Keenan Change Lyrics to Tool’s ‘Hooker With a Penis’ Live?

Tool are back on the road as of this week, and on the opening night, they played the Ænima track "Hooker With a Penis" live for the first time since 2014. According to some fans, Maynard James Keenan apparently changed the lyrics to the song while performing it.

The band played their second show of 2022 last night (Jan. 11) in Tacoma, Wash. During the part of "Hooker With a Penis" where Keenan says, "And in between / Sips of coke / He told me that / He thought / We were sellin' out," he supposedly switched the word "coke" to "White Claw," as pointed out by some of the show's attendees on Reddit.

"Did anyone catch what exactly Maynard said during 'Hooker' tonight? I'm pretty sure coke switched to White Claw and that there was something later on with 'not smart'?" one user wrote.

"He definitely said White Claw. Unsure about the other one," someone replied. "Came here to ask the same thing. I laughed because my friend was drinking a [White Claw]," said another.

Someone else also claimed to have heard the frontman sing, "Send more Bitcoin."

We may never really know. The only person that knows what's going on inside the head of Keenan, is Keenan himself. And on that note, the vocalist also gave an inspirational speech about toothbrushes during the band's rendition of "Opiate" last night.

"Crazy couple years. Extreme highs, extreme lows, lots of disappointment," Keenan can be heard saying at the start of a fan-recorded audio clip uploaded to Reddit.

"Here's the thing though — I bought this new electric toothbrush, and if I don't do it right, it frowns at me like it's disappointed in me. And I take that very fucking personally, so I'm gonna wish something for everyone. If I were your toothbrush, I would never be disappointed in you."

Listen to the clip below.

Earlier this week, Tool also played the 10,000 Days song "Right in Two" for the first time in over a decade. The tour resumes tomorrow night in Boise, Idaho. See the rest of the dates here.