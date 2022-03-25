Dorothy Drops Anthemic ‘Black Sheep,’ Reveals Full Album Details
Calling all rock outcasts — Dorothy has just dropped an anthemic new single called "Black Sheep," along with an accompanying visualizer video, and revealed the full details for her upcoming third album Gifts From the Holy Ghost.
"Black Sheep" is the second single from the album, following "Rest in Peace," which was released earlier this year. The track list for the album reveals that the song "What's Coming to Me," which was released last summer, is actually not a part of the album, and was just a one-off single instead. The visualizer for the new track consists of tour clips and photos from Dorothy's 2021 festival performances.
"We have a song for the rock community and the fans called 'Black Sheep,' and the lyric that I love most in the song is, 'We are blood / We are family," Dorothy told us in an interview. "There's this sense of camaraderie that's so beautiful in our community."
Gifts From the Holy Ghost will be available April 22 via Roc Nation. Check out "Black Sheep" and its lyrics, as well as the album artwork and track listing below.
Dorothy is currently out on tour with Joyous Wolf and Classless Act. The next show is tomorrow night (March 26) in Austin, Texas. See the full schedule here.
Dorothy, 'Black Sheep' Lyrics
Hail, hail the black sheep
We are blood, we are family
Call me a outcast, call me a freak
Watch those bullets ricochet straight off of me
'Cause I belong where right is wrong
No lost cause like the good book say
Don't give a damn what people think
I march along to a different song
Whoa, I feel it deep in my bones
I was born to break every curse, every chain
So I'm singing
Hail, hail the black sheep
We are blood, we are family
Pray the lord my soul to keep
Hail, hail the black sheep
Thicker than water, thick as thieves
Oh, how the river runs deep
We are blood, we are family
Hail, hail the black sheep
Can't shut me up, won't bite my tongue
Speak my truth till the day is done
I'm not ashamed, I own my pain
Never was lost but I found my way
Always knew I'd show my scars one day
For the rules I broke helped me build my throne
Whoa, I'm right where I belong
Now I'm singing
Hail, hail the black sheep
We are blood, we are family
Pray the lord my soul to keep
Hail, hail the black sheep
Thicker than water, thick as thieves
Oh, how the river runs deep
We are blood, we are family
Hail, hail the black sheep
Hail the black sheep, yeah
Hail the black sheep, oh yeah
From the streets to the gutters, we're sisters and brothers
One nation under one love, one color, born to be black sheep
Hail, hail the black sheep
We are blood, we are family
Pray the lord my soul to keep
Hail, hail the black sheep
Thicker than water, thick as thieves
Oh, how the river runs deep
We are blood, we are family
Hail, hail the black sheep
From the streets to the gutters, we're sisters and brothers
We are blood, we are family
Hail, hail the black sheep
Dorothy, "Black Sheep"
Dorothy, Gifts From the Holy Ghost Album Art + Track Listing
01. Beautiful Life
02. By Guns
03. Rest in Peace
04. Top of the World
05. Hurricane
06. Close to Me Always
07. Black Sheep
08. Touched by Fire
09. Made to Die
10. Gifts From the Holy Ghost