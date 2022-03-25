Dorothy Drops Anthemic ‘Black Sheep,’ Reveals Full Album Details

Calling all rock outcasts — Dorothy has just dropped an anthemic new single called "Black Sheep," along with an accompanying visualizer video, and revealed the full details for her upcoming third album Gifts From the Holy Ghost.

"Black Sheep" is the second single from the album, following "Rest in Peace," which was released earlier this year. The track list for the album reveals that the song "What's Coming to Me," which was released last summer, is actually not a part of the album, and was just a one-off single instead. The visualizer for the new track consists of tour clips and photos from Dorothy's 2021 festival performances.

"We have a song for the rock community and the fans called 'Black Sheep,' and the lyric that I love most in the song is, 'We are blood / We are family," Dorothy told us in an interview. "There's this sense of camaraderie that's so beautiful in our community."

Gifts From the Holy Ghost will be available April 22 via Roc Nation. Check out "Black Sheep" and its lyrics, as well as the album artwork and track listing below.

Dorothy is currently out on tour with Joyous Wolf and Classless Act. The next show is tomorrow night (March 26) in Austin, Texas. See the full schedule here.

Dorothy, 'Black Sheep' Lyrics

Hail, hail the black sheep

We are blood, we are family Call me a outcast, call me a freak

Watch those bullets ricochet straight off of me

'Cause I belong where right is wrong

No lost cause like the good book say

Don't give a damn what people think

I march along to a different song Whoa, I feel it deep in my bones

I was born to break every curse, every chain

So I'm singing Hail, hail the black sheep

We are blood, we are family

Pray the lord my soul to keep

Hail, hail the black sheep

Thicker than water, thick as thieves

Oh, how the river runs deep

We are blood, we are family

Hail, hail the black sheep Can't shut me up, won't bite my tongue

Speak my truth till the day is done

I'm not ashamed, I own my pain

Never was lost but I found my way

Always knew I'd show my scars one day

For the rules I broke helped me build my throne Whoa, I'm right where I belong

Now I'm singing Hail, hail the black sheep

We are blood, we are family

Pray the lord my soul to keep

Hail, hail the black sheep

Thicker than water, thick as thieves

Oh, how the river runs deep

We are blood, we are family

Hail, hail the black sheep Hail the black sheep, yeah

Hail the black sheep, oh yeah

From the streets to the gutters, we're sisters and brothers

One nation under one love, one color, born to be black sheep Hail, hail the black sheep

We are blood, we are family

Pray the lord my soul to keep

Hail, hail the black sheep

Thicker than water, thick as thieves

Oh, how the river runs deep

We are blood, we are family

Hail, hail the black sheep From the streets to the gutters, we're sisters and brothers

We are blood, we are family

Hail, hail the black sheep

Dorothy, "Black Sheep"

Dorothy, Gifts From the Holy Ghost Album Art + Track Listing

01. Beautiful Life

02. By Guns

03. Rest in Peace

04. Top of the World

05. Hurricane

06. Close to Me Always

07. Black Sheep

08. Touched by Fire

09. Made to Die

10. Gifts From the Holy Ghost