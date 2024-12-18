Emily Armstrong has shared a photo via Instagram Story of an addition to an existing arm tattoo which now reads, "In the End," referencing Linkin Park's classic song.

The tattoo (seen in the photo further down the page) rests on Armstrong's upper left arm near the bicep and the title to the breakout 2000 Hybrid Theory hit is inked in two different fonts. "IN" and "END" appear in all capitals in a printed font while "The" has some whimsical calligraphy.

Previously, just "The END" had been tattooed on the singer's arm.

"In the End," of course, is one of Linkin Park's most popular song. It has the most Spotify streams of anything in their catalog (2.3B at press time) and is encroaching the two billion mark on YouTube as well. It has also been performed live the most (754 times according to setlist.fm), just three most instances ahead of "One Step Closer" (751 times).

Released as the fourth single off Hybrid Theory, "In the End" has become the group's most successful single, achieving diamond RIAA certification in February earlier this year.

Emily Armstrong's Linkin Park Tattoo

Emily Armstrong's arm showing Linkin Park "In the End" Tattoo @emilyarmstrong (Instagram) loading...

READ MORE: The Best Rock Song of Each Year Since 1970

Linkin Park in 2025

After reuniting and introducing Armstrong as their new singer this summer, Linkin Park released From Zero, their first new album since 2017's One More Light in November.

It's been a massive comeback so far with high-profile late night TV appearances, charting in the Top 10 in Google's global trending music searches for the year, a tie-in with the League of Legends video game championship and more.

Next year will be another big one for Linkin Park, who will be performing at a number of big festival across the globe. A 59-date world tour will kick off at the end of January with dates on the books through mid-November.

See all of the 2025 tour dates here.

The Most (and Least) Played Song Live Off Every Linkin Park Album With the help of Setlist.fm, we tracked down the most and least played track off every one of the Linkin Park's studio albums.

These stats are current as of Sept. 12, 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll