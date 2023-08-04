Enter to Win a Mammoth WVH Signed ‘Mammoth II’ Vinyl + Mammoth WVH T-Shirt

A new Mammoth WVH album is upon us and wouldn't it be cool to have it signed by Wolfgang Van Halen himself? That's just part of the package being offered up by the folks at Loudwire Nights in celebration of the new album's release. You can actually enter to win a signed Mammoth II vinyl and get a new Mammoth WVH T-shirt on top of that.

Our grand prize winner will get the signed vinyl and T-shirt, while two runners up will also receive signed copies of Mammoth II on vinyl.

The album is already off to a great start with "Another Celebration at the End of the World" currently sitting inside the Top 10 at rock radio, while "Like a Pastime" and "Take a Bow" were offered as preview tracks and the new single "I'm Alright" arrived earlier this week.

Wolfgang Van Halen and his Mammoth WVH band are also currently out on tour in support of the new album with dates booked into 2024 at the moment, so you'll definitely want to catch them live after checking out the new album in full.

READ MORE: Wolfgang Van Halen's 10 Favorite Albums When He Was a Teenager

And you'll want to be sure to tune in to Loudwire Nights, where they'll be playing plenty of Mammoth WVH over the coming months. Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

So now all you need to do is enter for the chance to win this Mammoth WVH prize package. Head down to the entry form below to drop your details, and be sure not to put things off as this contest ends on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10AM ET.