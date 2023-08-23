Enter to Win a Sevendust ‘Truth Killer’ Autographed Vinyl + T-Shirt

Sevendust are back with their fourteenth studio album, Truth Killer, and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure that you get to enjoy this record in all its vinyl glory our latest contest.

There will be three winners with this contest, with the Grand Prize winner receiving an autographed vinyl copy of Truth Killer as well as a Sevendust Truth Killer T-shirt. The two runners up will receive vinyl copies of the new Truth Killer album.

And what an album it is! Sevendust got off to a hot start with the songs "Fence" and "Everything," two electrifying tracks that find the band still at the top of their game. They've since followed with "Holy Water" and "Superficial Drug," giving fans a solid groundwork for hearing what the record was all about ahead of its release.

Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon recently dropped by to speak with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong about the new album and you can catch that conversation below.

So how do you win this awesome Sevendust Truth Killer prize package? Simply enter your details in the form provided below. You can enter the contest from now through Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 10AM ET, so be sure to get your entry in to win.

And be sure to tune in to Loudwire Nights, where you'll hear plenty of Sevendust in rotation. The show airs live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.