It's the 75th Anniversary of Atlantic Records, and to celebrate Loudwire Nights is giving three lucky winners a chance to win a vinyl prize package featuring two of the biggest modern rock releases from two of Atlantic's biggest rock bands - Shinedown and Halestorm.

There are actually be three winners for this giveaway, each receiving the new Atlantic Records 75th anniversary vinyl reissues of Shinedown's The Sound of Madness and Halestorm's The Strange Case Of ..., both of which were huge steps forward in each act's respective careers.

The Sound of Madness took Shinedown to new heights with five big radio singles and a sixth that followed when they delivered their initial expanded reissue. "Devour," "Second Chance," "Sound of Madness," "The Crow & The Butterfly" and "Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay, Boom-Lay Boom)" all topped the Mainstream Rock chart, with "If You Only Knew" peaking at No. 2. The record reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has been certified double platinum in the U.S.

Halestorm, meanwhile, released five singles from their sophomore set, The Strange Case Of..., and also received their first Grammy Award in the process. That came when "Love Bites (So Do I)" took home the Best Hard Rock / Metal Performance Grammy in 2013. "Freak Like Me" became the band's first Mainstream Rock No. 1, while the aforementioned "Love Bites," "I Miss the Misery," "Here's to Us" and "Mz. Hyde" kept the band on the airwaves for nearly two years, en route to the album being certified platinum.

The Shinedown The Sound of Madness record is being issued as a single clear vinyl LP, while Halestorm's The Strange Case Of ... is also being offered as a single clear LP.

