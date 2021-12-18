Evanescence’s Cover of the Beatles’ ‘Across the Universe’ is Finally Available to Stream

Evanescence have digitally released a cover of The Beatles' iconic track "Across the Universe" from the album Let it Be. You can listen to their rendition of the song below.

Evanescence first performed "Across the Universe" in 2018 on the Synthesis World Tour. They added the studio recording of the cover to the deluxe version of their latest LP, The Bitter Truth. Now, it's available across all streaming platforms in the form of a single.

They trade in the bright, acoustic guitar-led sound of the original for a more melodic orchestral sound as Amy Lee's iconic vocals carry listeners through the song.

Evanescence "Across The Universe" Cover

Evanescence will be heading back on tour next month (January) after COVID-19 cases within the band's touring party forced them to postpone the last five dates of their tour with Halestorm. You can check out the rescheduled dates below and grab your tickets here.

Evanescence and Halestorm 2022 Rescheduled Tour Dates

Jan. 14 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center (was Dec. 12)

Jan. 16 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion was Dec. 17)

Jan. 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center (was Dec. 14)

Jan. 20 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center (was Dec. 18)

Jan. 21 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (was Dec. 15)