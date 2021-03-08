Eyehategod Billboard Erected Outside New Orleans Saints Football Stadium

A billboard advertising the March 12 release of Eyehategod's long-awaited new album, A History of Nomadic Behavior, has been erected in their home city, right outside of the Superdome stadium, home to the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

The advertisement is, at the least, a cheeky coincidence and, at best, a deviously clever juxtaposition of putting a band with the name Eyehategod (it doesn't exactly sound churchly) right outside of a place where a football team named the Saints plays.

Positioned right outside of the historic Superdome is a prominent stretch of highway that leads into and out of a major section of New Orleans, one ripe for tourism (at least in pre-pandemic times) and bursting with multi-cultural charm.

Vocalist Mike IX Williams shared a photo of the billboard ad on Instagram and noted that another billboard had been erected somewhere in Brooklyn. He asked if anyone spots it, to take a photo and send it to him, presumably so he can share that with Eyehategod fans as well.

A History of Nomadic Behavior, the first Eyehategod album since 2014's self-titled release, is just the sixth full length from the sludge metal pioneers since their formation back in 1988. The 12-track album was preceded by four singles — "High Risk Trigger," "Fake What's Yours" "Built Beneath the Lies" and "Circle of Nerves" — and can be pre-ordered (as Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases) here.