Faith No More have released a special line of merchandise to benefit the band's road crew.

Since the returning rockers had to postpone their summer 2020 European tour over health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the products are available online. The affected tour dates will happen next summer, instead.

Until then, Faith No More fans can get their hands on an exclusive T-shirt design from the band ("Wash Those Hands"). Additional items in the crew collection include a Faith No More face mask as well as signed records, posters and drum heads. All proceeds go to help the group's behind-the-scenes staff.

"There's been plenty of attention about the collapse of the concert industry," Faith No More bassist Bill Gould said. "How it has been impacting musicians, artists, agents. But very little coverage has focused on the impact it's made on a crucial element of live music and touring — the crew."

He continued, "Faith No More is more than the five musicians you see onstage. It is a larger family, an ecosystem that includes backline, a production manager, lighting, sound and tour management. We had an entire summer of touring booked. Now, as a result of this pandemic, all of our crew have been put into a seriously vulnerable financial position. We have been working with these folks for years, and we feel very close to them."

See Faith No More's rescheduled summer 2021 itinerary below. The Mike Patton-fronted act also had to move its planned stadium shows with System of a Down and Korn. Those have been pushed to next year as well.

Faith No More "Crew" Merch

Faith No More

Faith No More Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour Dates

June 7, 2021 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

June 8, 2021 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

June 9, 2021 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy

June 11, 2021 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy

June 12, 2021 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 13, 2021 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 21, 2021 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

June 23, 2021 – Berlin, Germany @ Max Schmeling Halle

June 25, 2021 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

July 4, 2021 – Amsterdam, Holland @ AFAS Live

July 7, 2021 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622