Falling in Reverse Announce 2013 West Coast Vans Warped Tour Swing

Falling in Reverse have circled June on their calendar for their next major jaunt. The band will return to the Vans Warped Tour stage, playing select shows on the run this year.

The group will play the West Coast swing of the Vans Warped Tour, beginning June 15 at the tour kickoff at Seattle's White River Amphitheater. They'll stay on board the traveling festival through the June 30 stop at Denver's Sports Authority Field. Tickets for the trek are currently available here.

Falling in Reverse will have some company when it comes to harder edged acts playing Vans Warped this year. Black Veil Brides, Bring Me the Horizon, August Burns Red and the Black Dahlia Murder are among the heavier acts on this year's run.

This spring, Falling in Reverse are touring with Hollywood Undead. The trek is primarily hitting venues in the Midwestern U.S., with a few East Coast shows sprinkled in for good measure. Dates for that tour can be seen here.

Falling in Reverse were part of the 2012 Vans Warped Tour and singer Ronnie Radke also played the trek with his former band, Escape the Fate.

Falling in Reverse on the 2013 Vans Warped Tour

6/15 -- Seattle, Wash. -- White River Amphitheater

6/16 -- Portland, Ore. -- Portland Expo Center

6/19 -- Chula Vista, Calif. -- Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre

6/20 -- Pomona, Calif. -- Pomona Fairplex

6/21 -- Pomona, Calif. -- Pomona Fairplex

6/22 -- Mountain View, Calif. -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/23 -- Ventura, Calif. -- Seaside Park

6/26 -- Las Cruces, N.M. -- NMSU Practice Field

6/27 -- Phoenix, Ariz. -- Quail Run Park

6/28 -- Las Vegas, Nev. -- Silverton Casino

6/29 -- Salt Lake City, Utah -- Utah State Fairpark

6/30 -- Denver, Colo. -- Sports Authority Field at Mile High