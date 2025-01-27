Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Confirms He + Saraya Have Broken Up

Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has confirmed that he and AEW star Saraya have broken up.

The singer shared the news in a video on social media, which was screen recorded and reposted by a fan account. Radke said the pair separated about three months ago for unspecified reasons, but are still on friendly terms.

"We've been broken up for fuckin' three months. Where the fuck were you guys?" Radke asserted. "Saraya lives three minutes away from me. We talk all the time, we talk every day, that's my friend. Sometimes things don't work out the way that you guys want them to."

The frontman praised Saraya and called her a good person, stating that they simply just "parted ways." He further suggested that their fans are more upset over the split than they are.

"She's rich as fuck, I'm rich as fuck, man, we're having the time of our lives. Relax guys, stop getting in my DMs," he continued.

Toward the end of the aforementioned video clip, Radke said he understands fans' concern over their emotional well-being, but asserted that he hasn't been acting any differently than he always has.

"We already went through the ups-and-downs months ago guys. I get it, you're shocked. But listen — let it go, it's gonna be okay, okay? Leave us the fuck alone!"

See the clip below.

Radke and Saraya started dating in late 2018, when she went by the name Paige and was still with WWE [via ITR Wrestling].

What Fans Are Saying About Radke + Saraya's Breakup

While he didn't share any specific messages he's received from fans regarding the break-up during the video, some recently expressed their concern for the singer on Reddit before the split was confirmed.

"They were so cute together I hope everything alright," an individual commented on one post on the Falling in Reverse Reddit page.

"Regardless I hope they’re both okay. They looked good together," another person wrote on the same post. "I’m a fairly new fan so I don’t know much of the history but I’ve become a big fan over the last six months so I genuinely care for Ronnie and just hope he’s okay."