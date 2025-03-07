Fans (+ Oli Sykes) React to Spiritbox’s ‘Tsunami Sea’ Album

Spiritbox's Tsunami Sea album is finally out, with many fans anxious to see if the band continues to raise the bar as they've done with each well received album so far.

The group has seen a steady ascent after issuing their Eternal Blue full-length debut album in 2021, keeping the momentum going with the Rotoscope and The Fear of Fear EPs in 2022 and 2023 before returning this week with their sophomore set Tsunami Sea.

So far, the songs "Soft Spine," "Perfect Soul" and "No Loss, No Love" have given us pieces to the musical puzzle, but now fans can enjoy the record in its full entirety as it was meant to be heard. So what are people saying about Tsunami Sea?

What Fellow Rocker Oli Sykes Had to Say

One of the first accolades the band received for their Tsunami Sea album came from a fellow musician. Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes used his Instagram Stories to offer a comment on the new record earlier this week.

"Had the pleasure of hearing it in full early and all I'll say is when so many bands these days seem content chasing trends n doing the same old shite, it's refreshing to hear a band dare to redefine what a metal album can be," remarked the vocalist, while reminding fans, "Make sure you check it out this Friday."

What Other Fans Are Saying About Spiritbox's Tsunami Sea

With the effusive praise the album has been getting on social media from listeners, it feels as though Spiritbox have truly released something special that will be among 2025's best offerings.

The love was plentiful on the X social media platform. "Spiritbox out do themselves every time, Tsunami Sea is an absolute masterpiece," remarked one fan. Another offered, "After fully listening to Tsunami Sea I just want to say Spiritbox truly is THAT band."

A third fan said of the band's work on the Tsunami Sea album, "Literally so inspiring they kill it with every project release. To improve at such an insane level while having a super heavy and powerful sound but still polished in a sense is so refreshing and satisfying."

"BREAKING NEWS," reported one fan. "Tsunami Sea by Spiritbox has just received a standing ovation in my room." See some of the other comments praising the record below.

Meanwhile, other fans started to contemplate Spiritbox legacy up to this point.

One fan pondered, "Spiritbox is the best modern metalcore band out there right? i don’t think i can name another that is as creative and interesting with the material they put out while retaining that mainstream sensibility."

Another suggested after going through the band's entire catalog, "I’ve been revisiting all of Spiritbox’s catalog this week in anticipation of Tsunami Sea and, for all the praise and/or grammy noms they may get, this band is still actually incredibly underrated. As close to a flawless 35-track run as any band could have or ever will

About the Songs

So while there is love for the album as a whole, what songs seem to be popping for fans upon their first listens to Tsunami Sea?

"Keep Sweet" has been getting a lot of comments.

"keep sweet is one the best songs i’ve ever heard fucking hell spiritbox," remarked one fan. "I know you didn’t ask, but Keep Sweet is my favorite Spiritbox song on the album and possibly a top 3 over all for me," added another. A third person added, "Ride the Wave was supreme, but Keep Sweet is an anthem fr."

Speaking of "Ride the Wave," fans have been shouting out that song as well, while "Black Rainbow," "Crystal Roses," "Fata Morgana" and the title track have also been mentioned.

Where Can I Get Spiritbox's Tsunami Sea?

Spiritbox's Tsunami Sea album is out now via physical and digital platforms. You can order the album through the band's website or specifically through the group's dedicated album order page.

Meanwhile, Spiritbox will kick off their next leg of touring April 3 in Dallas, Texas. See all of the scheduled dates and get tickets through their website.