Fans React to Winners of 2025 Rock + Metal Grammys

Now that the 2025 Grammys are over, it's time to look at how fans have reacted to the winners of the rock and metal categories.

The Grammys and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame provide some of the biggest — and perhaps most divisive — moments in rock and metal music each year. Huge acts including Metallica, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Pearl Jam and Green Day were up for nominations, as well as some newer artists, such as Spiritbox and Knocked Loose with Poppy.

Which Rock and Metal Artists Won at the 2025 Grammy Awards

It was an especially big night for Gojira, who took home the Best Metal Performance award with their rendition of "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)," which they wowed the world with when they played it during the 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

"We are extremely excited to receive this award ... We want to dedicate this award to all the bands that are pushing the boundaries and support your local artists, support your local bands because that's where it's at. They're inspiring us to continue, so thank you very much for this," Gojira's Joe Duplantier said when accepting the award.

The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and St. Vincent took home the awards in some of the other rock and metal categories. You can see the full list of rock, metal and alternative winners at this location.

Many rock and metal fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the winners list. Keep reading to see some positive and negative responses.

Fans Happy About Grammys Winners

Some fans were quite pleased with the winners, as seen in the posts below.

Fans Upset Over Grammys

Other fans were not so impressed with the results of the awards ceremony, and feel that their favorite artists were snubbed. See them below.