During the interview circuit on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards, one interviewer mistook Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante for Poppy, who was also in attendance. It set up LaPlante with the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and she took it!

The red carpet press area is a frenzy as interviewers quickly interview a gauntlet of musicians across a wide variety of genres. Knowing the names and faces of every single person in attendance is, of course, no easy task as interviewers shift from guest to guest.

Both LaPlante and Poppy were nominated for Best Metal Performance, their second such nomination in their respective careers. This year, Spiritbox's "Cellar Door" was in contention, while Poppy was featured on Knocked Loose's contender "Suffocate."

Neither were able to secure their first-ever Grammy win with Gojira netting theirs for Best Metal Performance for "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira)," the song they performed during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

LaPlante did score a different kind of win, however, with what is already a bit of an instant viral moment thank to the aforementioned mishap during the red carpet interview.

What Happened on the Red Carpet

In a video clip shared by a fan on X (seen below), an interviewer is heard encouraging the Spiritbox frontwoman about the big nomination, noting she just spoke with Judas Priest. Addressing LaPlante as Poppy, the singer goes along with it in a deadpan style.

"I am Poppy," LaPlante says, "and I am really happy to be here nominated with Knocked Loose. I really hope we win."

The interviewer correctly assesses that this is not the first Grammy nomination for Poppy.

READ MORE: 2025 Grammy Awards - Full Rock + Metal Winners List

"No, I was actually nominated in, I believe, 2020," LaPlante replies, recalling the year Poppy received her first nomination (she was nominated in 2020 for the awards show that aired in 2021).

"Really happy to be here again, would love to take home the Grammy for Knocked Loose and myself because I would be the first woman to win this award," she goes on. When asked how many women have been nominated for Best Metal Performance, LaPlante dryly concludes, "I actually haven't looked at that but I just always know that it's time for one of us to win. I hope it's me or Spiritbox and Courtney."

Well played!

Watch the video clip below and, further down the page, see a meme one fan already made about the moment as well as photos of Spiritbox and Poppy at the Grammys.

Spiritbox at 2025 Grammy Awards

spiritbox at 2025 grammy awards Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

Poppy at 2025 Grammy Awards

poppy 2025 grammy awards Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...