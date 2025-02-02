Gojira have won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance for "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira)," the song they debuted at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, France.

Judas Priest, Metallica, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox and Gojira were all nominated and it's the first-ever victory for Gojira.

Best Metal Performance Nominees

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne, "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)"

Judas Priest, "Crown of Horns"

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy, "Suffocate"

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide"

Spiritbox, "Cellar Door"

gojira at 2025 grammy awards Kevin Mazur, Getty Images loading...

"Thank you very much, it took us a long time to [get up here]. We were sitting over back there," says Joe Duplantier once the band made their way onstage after a slight delay.

"We are extremely excited to receive this award," his acceptance speech continued, "We had the privilege to perform at the Olympic ceremony with Marina [Viotti] and Victor [Le Masne] so this is a great day for us, obviously. We want to dedicate this award to all the bands that are pushing the boundaries, support your local artists, support your local bands because that's where it's at and they're inspiring us to continue. So, thank you very much for this."

Gojira's Four Grammy Nominations

Gojira have been nominated four times in total.

Their first pair of nominations were in 2017 at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album (Magma) and Best Metal Performance ("Silvera'). However, Cage the Elephant and Megadeth earned the victory for each, respectively.

At the 2021 event, Gojira were again nominated for Best Metal Performance, that time for the song "Amazonia." Instead, Dream Theater earned their first-ever Grammy for "The Alien."

With the big performance at the Olympics, this truly felt like it was going to be Gojira's year. And it was!

Congrats to Gojira for their win and for having so brilliantly represented heavy metal in front of the world last summer. It's a spectacle we will never forget and will always hold close to our hearts!

Gojira, "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"

