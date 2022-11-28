Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement

It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.

And the fans weren't the only ones excited. Architects frontman Sam Carter commented, "I can’t believe I’m saying this but dreams really do come true! I’m overjoyed to say that we’re going on tour with @Metallica." Mammoth WVH and Volbeat also shared the news as well.

Pantera celebration players Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante also commented on joining Metallica on tour. Wylde stated, "Pantera will be joining Metallica for the US dates of their M72 World Tour, No Repeat Weekend. 2 Nights, 2 Different Opening Acts, In The Round at the 50 Yard Line," while Benante summed it up succinctly adding, "Wow!"

But the big news is that new Metallica music has arrived, with a full album on the way for April 2023. Fans have stated that the new song gives them "Kill Em All vibes" and that it "goes hard." And you can see a wealth of fan response to the new song and album announcement online. See a sampling of comments below