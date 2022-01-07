Fit for an Autopsy this week (Jan. 7) shared another new song from their forthcoming sixth album, Oh What the Future Holds, out later this month. The new tune, "Two Towers," is a steadily blooming metal dirge that stretches out for nearly six minutes.

Not that Fit for an Autopsy fans would expect anything less from the deathcore band that includes in-demand metal producer Will Putney and roadside good samaritan Patrick Sheridan among their guitarists. Vocalist Joseph Badolato, guitarist Timothy Howley, bassist Peter Blue Spinazola and drummer Josean Orta Martinez round out the act that last released the album The Sea of Tragic Beasts in 2019.

Listen to "Two Towers" near the bottom of this post.

The band said, "Conceptually, 'Two Towers' is an abstract story which follows the journey of your past self and future self, and the forces that pull them apart. Realizing the impossible concept of them meeting, one is faced with the reality of accepting the things you cannot change. It's a little out of the box for us, but it was challenging and fun to create [it]."

An eerily animated music video for the song, helmed by director Frankie Nasso, can also be seen below.

Oh What The Future Holds is out Jan. 14. Earlier singles from the album — "Far From Heaven," "Pandora" and "In Shadows" — emerged late last year. Underneath the new video, see Fit for an Autopsy's upcoming U.S. tour dates with Enterprise Earth, Ingested and more.

Fit for an Autopsy, "Two Towers" Music Video

Fit for an Autopsy, Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm + Great American Ghost Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 7 – Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's

Jan. 8 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Jan. 9 – Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Jan. 10 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

Jan. 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Jan. 12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Jan. 14 – Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

Jan. 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Jan. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Trading Post

Jan. 18 – Petaluma, Calif. @ Phoenix Theater

Jan. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Jan. 20 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Jan. 22 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre

Jan. 24 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It

Jan. 25 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse

Jan. 26 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey

Jan. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ City Limits

Jan. 28 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Jan. 29 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Jan. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement

Feb. 1 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

Feb. 2 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables

Feb. 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

Feb. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 5 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

Feb. 7 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

Feb. 8 – Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage

Feb. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

Feb. 10 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Feb. 11 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

Feb. 12 – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre