Five Chevelle Songs Were Just Certified Gold on the Same Day

The members of Chevelle have some home remodeling to do with a suddenly large amount of wall space needed to mount their plaques for the five gold song certifications that were just bestowed upon them by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

With streaming and other on-demand music services rising in popularity in recent years, adjustments in certifications have been made to accommodate habits of music listeners in the wake of the collapse of traditional album sales. The move has been immensely beneficial for rock, and Chevelle in particular, now that they've received a total of 10 gold and platinum certifications in less than one year's time.

On May 28 of last year, two singles ("The Red," "Send the Pain Below") officially went platinum, as did the This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In) and Wonder What's Next albums. Meanwhile, Vena Sera had officially gone gold.

More recently, on Jan. 15 of this year, "Vitamin R (Leading Us Along)," "Jars," "I Get It," "Face to the Floor" and "The Clincher" were each certified gold, which represents over 500,000 equivalent units sold.

The certifications came one week after Chevelle announced NIRATIAS, the follow-up to 2016's The North Corridor, due March 5. Listen to the new song "Self Destructor" here.

Chevelle's New Gold RIAA Certifications

"Vitamin R (Leading Us Along)" — Release Date: Jan. 25, 2005

"Jars" — Release Date: April 3, 2007

"I Get It" — Release Date: June 23, 2009

"Face to the Floor" — Release Date: Oct. 10, 2011

"The Clincher" — Release Date: Aug. 2, 2004

Chevelle's Previous Gold + Platinum RIAA Certifications (all certified on May 28, 2020)

"The Red" — Release Date: July 22, 2002*

"Send the Pain Below" — Release Date: Jan. 28, 2003*

This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In) — Release Date: Sept. 21, 2004*

Wonder What's Next — Release Date: Oct. 8, 2002*

Vena Sera — Release Date: April 3, 2007#

* Platinum certification

# Gold certification