Five Finger Death Punch’s Chris Kael Officially Named a Kentucky Colonel

Looks like Rob Halford will have some company in Kentucky as Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael is the latest musician to be bestowed with the title of Kentucky Colonel by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The musician revealed the honor, posting the official certificate on social media with the declaration of the title.

"I am OFFICIALLY Colonel Kael now," revealed the bassist. "Thanks to @mikespears83 and @govandybeshear for making this happen. As a kid from Kentucky who followed his dreams until he caught them, this is an absolute honor. Looking forward to attending next year’s @thunderoverlouisville and @kentuckyderby! @5fdp #ColonelKael #ShitYesSon #BBN #KentuckyBorn #VegasMade #BBN #KaelAsFuck #HailKael"

Kael was born in Lexington, Kentucky on May 21, 1974, but eventually left his home state upon joining the Las Vegas-based Five Finger Death Punch. He joined the band in 2011.

As stated, the bassist is the second musician in as many months to receive the Kentucky Colonel honor with Judas Priest's Rob Halford revealing his new designation in June.

The award is deemed the highest honor granted by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, with the decision to reward those who've displayed "noteworthy accomplishments or outstanding service" starting back in 1813.

In addition to Halford and Kael, other Kentucky Colonels from the music industry include Robert Plant, Dave Mustaine, John Lennon, Tommy Thayer and Zakk Wylde.

Kael will soon add to his accomplishments as Five Finger Death Punch are currently working on their next studio album.