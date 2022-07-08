Five Finger Death Punch Drop New Track ‘Times Like These’

Five Finger Death Punch have shared a new track titled "Times Like These." This is the fourth song they've released from their upcoming new record Afterlife, following the title track, "I.O.U." and "Welcome to the Circus."

"Times Like These" is the most melodic of the aforementioned three songs, with a slower pace and gentler instrumentation from the band and vocals from Ivan Moody. Based on the melancholy lyrics, it seems to really fit with the overall existential mood of the record that guitarist Zoltan Bathory has openly discussed a few times over the last few months.

"Ivan generally writes very personal lyrics anyway, if you read his lyrics from [The Way of the Fist], he's an open book, it's his life and his experiences. So everything is very personal, nothing is fictional. We're not talking about mythology or historical events really, it's all real and actual events and actual feelings that he has," Bathory explained to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

Check out "Times Like These" and its lyrics below.

The rockers set a new record for the most-consecutive No. 1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart when "Afterlife" became their 13th No. 1 earlier this year.

Afterlife will be out Aug. 19, and you can pre-order/save it here now. To coincide with the album release, the band will also head out on the road with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods that same night. See all of the dates and get tickets at this location.

Five Finger Death Punch, "Times Like These" Lyrics [via Genius]

It's nights like this under a harvest moon

It came too fast and it's gone too soon

A wilted rose and a frozen tomb

A memory for the wind, anyway Has anybody noticed that the sky is falling?

Are we all just happy in the rain?

Am I the only one who hears the sirens calling?

Am I the only one who feels the pain? It's times like these

When the sorrow shadows all the laughter

Times like these

When the hurt goes on and on forever

Times like these, I wanna fade away I read all the pages from left to right

I took one in the morning and one at night

A fire still burns, but it's cold inside

It's all that I can do, anyway No one wants to talk about the end is coming

Pointing fingers, handing out the blame

If I gave you answers to all your questions

Could you change or would you stay the same? 'Cause it's times like these

When left is right and forwards, backwards

Times like these

When days and nights just roll together

Times like these, I wanna fade away Fade away

Fade away Times like these (These)

I wanna fade away (Fade away)

In times like these (Like these)

Times like these 'Cause it's times like these

When the sorrow shadows all the laughter

It's times like these

When it seems like nothing worse can happen

Times like these

It's times like these I wanna fade away It's times like these (Like these)

I wanna fade away (Fade away)

It's time like these (Like these)

In times like these

Five Finger Death Punch, "Times Like These"