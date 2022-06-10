Five Finger Death Punch Drop New Song ‘Welcome to the Circus,’ Set New Mainstream Rock Chart-Topper Mark

UPDATE: Five Finger Death Punch have also set a new mark for most consecutive Mainstream Rock airplay chart-toppers with the single "Afterlife," per Billboard. This would be their eighth consecutive No. 1.

As the release date of their upcoming album Afterlife approaches, Five Finger Death Punch have dropped another new song from it called "Welcome to the Circus" and an accompanying visualizer video. It's the third song they've unveiled from the record, following the title track and "I.O.U."

"Welcome to the Circus" serves as the opening track on the album, which will be out Aug. 19 via Better Noise Music. It's the first and only Afterlife song that the rockers have played live, as they debuted it last month at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, according to Setlist.fm.

Check out the song and its lyrics below.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory recently explained why the band decided to name the album Afterlife in an interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

"The reason we called it Afterlife, Ivan [Moody] and I share a couple of experiences that, generally are private things people don't really talk about, but we both had near-death experiences being on the other side," the guitarist said.

"Ivan generally writes very personal lyrics anyway, if you read his lyrics from [The Way of the Fist], he's an open book, it's his life and his experiences. So everything is very personal, nothing is fictional. We're not talking about mythology or historical events really, it's all real and actual events and actual feelings that he has."

Afterlife serves as the band's first record since their 2019 release F8. The self-titled track, which the group unveiled back in April, became their 13th No. 1 single this week. A variety of editions of the album are available for purchase — pre-order your copy here now.

Five Finger Death Punch will hit the road in the U.S. in support of Afterlife this summer with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods. The tour kicks off Aug. 19 — album release day — in Ridgefield, Wash., and will run through mid-October. Get tickets on the band's website.

Five Finger Death Punch, "Welcome to the Circus" Lyrics

Welcome to the circus Welcome to the shit show

Just another freak show

Hang your hat and hate at the door It’s a game of torture

Souls are made to order

Everything you wanted and more You gotta kill somebody to thrill somebody

Everybody’s gotta reason to bleed

You gotta fuck somebody to know somebody

That motherfucker ain’t me Am I the only one

That doesn’t buy into the lies Am I the only one

That doesn’t wear a disguise Cause If I can’t break it

And I can’t change it

Then tell me how will I know Am I the only one

That isn’t just here for the show Welcome to the Circus Grab your favorite stones

They came for broken bones

That’s what happens when you sign on the line There’s no need for excuses

Everybody loses

The only way you’ll ever win is to die You gotta burn somebody to learn somebody

Everybody’s got a Jekyll and Hyde

You gotta curse somebody to hurt somebody

Everybody needs a reason to die Am I the only one

That doesn’t buy into the lies Am I the only one

That doesn’t wear a disguise Cause If I can’t break it

And I can’t change it

Then tell me how will I know Am I the only one

That isn’t just here for the show Welcome to the Circus You gotta hide your face

Sell them what they bought cha

Teach them what they taught cha You gotta hide your veins

This is how they gut cha

Right before they cut ya You gotta hide your pain

Ugly how they rule you

That’s just how they screw you You gotta hide your rage

Everyone’s earned this

Welcome to the circus Ticky ticky tasket

Time to burn the casket

Time to burn this motherfucker down Am I the only one

That doesn’t buy into the lies Am I the only one

That doesn’t wear a disguise Cause If I can’t break it

And I can’t change it

Then tell me how will I know Am I the only one

That isn’t just here for the show Welcome to the Circus

Five Finger Death Punch, "Welcome to the Circus"