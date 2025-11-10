Foo Fighters have added 12 new shows to their 2026 tour plans.

The newly-announced leg will take place in Europe through the spring and summer, starting with a June 10 arena show in Oslo, Norway and wrapping up July 10 with a festival performance in Portugal. Royel Otis, Inhaler, IDLES, Otoboke Beaver, Die Spitz and Fat Dog will serve as support on select nights along the way.

Tickets for the new batch of shows go on sale this Friday (Nov. 14) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Foos' website.

See the new list of dates below.

The rockers previously announced a big North American 'Take Cover' stadium tour for next year that will run from early August to late September. The same day, they shared a brand new song titled "Asking for a Friend."

It's unclear at this time when we can expect a new album from the band, but it'll serve as the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are and will be their second record since Taylor Hawkins' death in 2022.

Josh Freese joined Foos on their previous tour throughout 2023 but split with the group earlier this year. They've since recruited Ilan Rubin, previously of Nine Inch Nails and played a handful of shows with him over the fall.

Foo Fighters 2026 European Tour Dates

June 10 - Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena

June 12 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena

June 15 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

June 17 - Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena

June 19 - Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

June 25 - Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

June 27 - Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

July 01 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 03 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadium

July 05 - Milan, Italy @ I‑Days

July 08 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 10 - Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival