Frank Turner Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Get ready for that "first time the beat drops" in the concert halls, Frank Turner fans, as the singer is ready to bring his high energy live show to U.S. audiences this fall.

Turner just announced a fall run stateside that will kick off Sept. 23 in Los Angeles at The Echo, but primarily is based in the eastern and midwestern U.S. spooling out over the month of October. The trek concludes Oct. 28 in Pensacola, Fla. All dates can be viewed below.

Turner will be joined on the run by Matt Nasir, while the other spot on the bill will be filled by Dustin Meade, who is set to open shows Oct. 8-15 and Oct. 17-28, for a majority of dates. Laura Jane Grace will join the bill for the Oct. 10 performance in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

The singer is currently working on a new album, but served up his first taste of new music in 2021 back in May with "The Gathering." The song featured guest turns by Jason Isbell on guitar and Muse's Dom Howard on drums. Turner has worked on the upcoming release with producer Rich Costey.

Tickets for the run are currently available via Turner's website.

Frank Turner 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo

Oct. 8 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall Ballroom

Oct. 9 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg University at XL Live

Oct. 10 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino

Oct. 12 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon

Oct. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ The Rec Room

Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Small's Theatre

Oct. 15 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Oct. 16 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Oct. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Oct. 19 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theatre

Oct. 20 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Chapel at the Masonic Temple

Oct. 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

Oct. 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Basement

Oct. 26 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle

Oct. 27 - Athens, Ga. @ The Georgia Theatre

Oct. 28 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

