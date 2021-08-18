Frank Turner Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Headline Tour Dates
Get ready for that "first time the beat drops" in the concert halls, Frank Turner fans, as the singer is ready to bring his high energy live show to U.S. audiences this fall.
Turner just announced a fall run stateside that will kick off Sept. 23 in Los Angeles at The Echo, but primarily is based in the eastern and midwestern U.S. spooling out over the month of October. The trek concludes Oct. 28 in Pensacola, Fla. All dates can be viewed below.
Turner will be joined on the run by Matt Nasir, while the other spot on the bill will be filled by Dustin Meade, who is set to open shows Oct. 8-15 and Oct. 17-28, for a majority of dates. Laura Jane Grace will join the bill for the Oct. 10 performance in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
The singer is currently working on a new album, but served up his first taste of new music in 2021 back in May with "The Gathering." The song featured guest turns by Jason Isbell on guitar and Muse's Dom Howard on drums. Turner has worked on the upcoming release with producer Rich Costey.
Tickets for the run are currently available via Turner's website.
Frank Turner 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo
Oct. 8 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall Ballroom
Oct. 9 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg University at XL Live
Oct. 10 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino
Oct. 12 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon
Oct. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ The Rec Room
Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Small's Theatre
Oct. 15 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Oct. 16 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Oct. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Oct. 19 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theatre
Oct. 20 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre
Oct. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Chapel at the Masonic Temple
Oct. 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop
Oct. 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Basement
Oct. 26 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle
Oct. 27 - Athens, Ga. @ The Georgia Theatre
Oct. 28 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall