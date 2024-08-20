King of ’99, Fred Durst, Lands Cameo in New Movie From Ex-‘SNL’ Star

The king of 1999, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, is set to make an appearance in a new comedy-horror film set at the turn of the century titled Y2K. The movie comes from writer-director and former Saturday Night Live cast member Kyle Mooney, who also has a supporting role in the film.

The movie starts off as a typical teen coming-of-age story with two high school nobodies (Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison) deciding to crash the last popular kids' bash on New Year's Eve 1999, but when the clock strikes midnight, all of the computers start to revolt against mankind in truly horrific ways.

While little is actually known about Durst's role, the Limp Bizkit frontman is billed as himself on the Y2K Imdb cast listing. He also makes two quick-hitting appearances in the film's initial trailer as well.

Show Us Your Durst

Durst, who has previously directed several films and music videos, is no stranger to making big screen appearances as well. His movie appearances include the Ben Stiller comedy Zoolander, TV's House and Fastlane and in the miniseries Revelations. He also appeared in a 2019 CarMax commercial.

Behind the camera, Durst directed the 2007 film The Education of Charlie Banks, 2008's The Longshots, 2019's The Fanatic and videos for Limp Bizkit, Staind, Korn, Cold, Puddle of Mudd, Ded and more.

About Y2K

In the trailer, it appears that Eli (Martell) learns of the Y2K bash through a chance meeting with a fellow classmate Laura (West Side Story's Rachel Zegler) and decides to go in hopes of spending more time with her.

But as the clock turns midnight, all hell starts to break loose as the party-goers find themselves in a fight for survival against the machines.

The movie is set for a Dec. 6 release through A24.

Y2K Trailer