Does Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst deserve to become the latest recipient of the Worst Director award at the annual Golden Raspberry Awards?

The musician and moviemaker recently landed a nomination in that category for his 2019 film, The Fanatic. But that's not all. The movie that was called a box office bomb upon release also earned Razzie Award nominations for Worst Picture and Worst Actor (John Travolta). That's truly a trifecta of underachievement as deemed by the Razzies, which have honored the worst of cinematic misfires since 1980.

Travolta's Worst Actor nomination actually stems from two of the actor's 2019 pictures. His turns in both The Fanatic and Trading Paint are listed beside his name on the nominations list.

It's not as if Durst is a novice film director. The Limp Bizkit leader previously helmed the movies The Longshots (2008) and The Education of Charlie Banks (2007). In 2014, he directed an eHarmony commercial. Plus, at the height of nu metal's surge, he also helmed a number of music videos.

Not everyone thinks Durst is a bad director, however. Travolta — who portrays an obsessed celebrity stalker in The Fanatic — certainly thinks otherwise. Before the film's release, the actor indicated that the Limp Bizkit frontman's direction made for a fantastic filmmaking adventure.

"It may be my favorite experience I've had," Travolta gushed to TMZ back in 2018. "[Durst] was so generous. He's such an artist and he allowed me to create a character that nobody else would allow. I mean it's really a wild character and I felt very free to do that."

For those who have yet to see the film, The Fanatic is currently available to stream on-demand. In addition to Travolta, the movie stars Devon Sawa, Ana Golja, Jacob Grodnik and James Paxton.

40th Razzie Award Nominations - Feb. 7, 2020