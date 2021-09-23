Two people were arrested after a vehicle crashed into the music venue Zydeco in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday (Sept. 21), as AL.com reported.

That night, the band From Ashes to New had performed at Zydeco during a stop on their current U.S. tour with P.O.D. and others. But outside the concert, things appear to have gone awry. Footage from the scene, as highlighted by Rock Feed, shows the front portion of a car lodged in the facade of the building.

The video was shared by From Ashes to New's Matt Brandyberry. In it, he explained what he knew about the accident and the alleged altercation with security that preceded it — it apparently involved a firearm. The clip was subsequently re-shared by someone on Twitter; watch it down toward the bottom of this post.

"I was on the bus and we got a text from our guitar tech saying, 'Someone just got ran over,'" Brandyberry says.

"Apparently what happened," he continues, "is this dude got kicked out of our show tonight, and I guess he got mad at the security guard for doing that. I guess they got into a fight and, from what I'm hearing, is someone pulled a gun — security pulled a gun or something like that. And they got into a fight, and then this dude left."

However, "what ended up happening," Brandyberry adds, "is after he left, he came back with his car and he tried to run the security guard over. … This dude ran his fucking car into the bar, into the club. … I guess he must've hit the security guard, but the security guard seems fine — he's bleeding, but he seems like he's fine. But the dude who's driving the car is mangled."

The wreck occurred around 10:30PM on Tuesday. Few other details have been released, but Birmingham police said their officers' fast response led to the capture of the suspects before they could flee.