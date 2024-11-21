Festival Announces Comeback Less Than Two Months After ‘End of an Era’

Furnace Fest is back! You're not reading that wrong. Less than two months after what was supposedly the "end of an era" for the long-running hardcore festival, organizers have had a change of heart and let the world know of their intent to book a 2025 edition.

What Organizers Said About the Return of Furnace Fest

In a statement posted to the festival's socials, organizers revealed that they will in fact be returning next year. It seems that it's as much of a surprise to them as it likely is to fans who thought they just saw the final edition in early October.

The full statement, as posted to Instagram, can be viewed below:

Furnace Fest family: we’re not crying; you’re crying! We love you forever, and all four million fifteen thousand seven hundred and fifty-two seconds since October 6th have been pure misery! For those of you who got married, engaged, flew around the world (het spijt me, mijn Nederlandse gozers!), spent too much magic credit card money, and everyone else thinking you’d never see Sloss Furnaces together again, we apologize in advance for finding a way to reunite—for the sake of the children! Artist and agent friends, we can hardly believe we’re saying this. Is anyone doing anything around October 3rd - 5th, 2025???

furnacefest@gmail.com

The post even came with a few humorous hashtags noting the change of course:

#noendofanera #turnsoutAaronGillespiewasright #cancelfurnacefestnowfortoyingwithmyEMOtions

#allswellthatendswell?

#goodmorningmyladyandaforeverhello

#adventofamiracle

#canwenowbringbackfurniesandslossages?

#goodthingitsThursdaybcwishlishtWednesdaywouldgetpummeled

About Furnace Fest

The inaugural edition of Furnace Fest took place Aug. 11-13, 2000 with a lineup that included headliners The Dillinger Escape Plan, Strongarm and The Handshake Murderers. Underoath, Isis, Zao, Candiria, New Found Glory, Further Seems Forever, Blindside, Hopesfall and The Juliana Theory were among the up-and-coming acts who also played the first year.

READ MORE: 10 Scene + Hardcore Subgenres That Need Serious Explaining

Future years featured Converge, Hatebreed, Andrew W.K., Bleeding Through, Taking Back Sunday, Killswitch Engage, Thrice, Sunny Day Real Estate, Mastodon and more headlining stages.

After some financial difficulties, the festival was put on hold after 2003 and after some significant time away, it returned to the festival circuit in 2019. But the pandemic delayed the return until 2021.

The 2024 edition, which many thought would be the last, featured August Burns Red and Underoath headlining.